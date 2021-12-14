Abinader made changes to the foreign service: 14 canceled and two appointed in one day

In a single day and with two decrees, President Luis Abinader abrogated, appointed or transferred some 16 diplomatic officials and consulates in the foreign service.

Through decree 567-21, Abinader dismissed the advisers Johathan Rafael Diaz Ureña and Johanna Sánchez, who served as envoys of the Dominican Republic in the embassies in Panama and the United States, respectively.

The presidential order was signed on October 18, however it was not made known by the Presidency of the Republic.

Likewise, the provision that named José Antonio Acosta Leger was repealed. He held the post of Vice Consul at the Dominican Consulate in Valencia, Spain.

Meanwhile, José Tomás Pérez Gautreau and Reyna Margarita Antonio Brito were appointed advisers, the first in the South African embassy and the second in the internal service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

The consecutive decree, 658-21, annulled the appointments of Valentín Ciriaco Vargas, Rafael Tomás de Jesús Cabral Pichardo, Néstor Francisco Melenciano, Reynaldo Antonio Sepúlveda Hinojosa and Alfonsina González.

Other dismissed dismissals were those of Claudio Ramón Santana Almonte, Lisselotte Fernández Báez, Carmen Maribel Peralta, Fior D Aliza Cabrera, Víctor Ramírez and José Tomás Pérez Gautreau, who was as vice consul in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

In the case of Ramy Mkhlouf Malekse, he was appointed as Minister Counselor at the Dominican embassy in Turkey.

The appointment of the son of the leader of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), José Tomás Pérez, was made on October 18, 2021, the same day that the decree for his dismissal was issued. as Vice Consul of the Dominican Republic in Barcelona, ​​Spain and alternate ambassador in the permanent mission of the Dominican Republic before international organizations based in Vienna, Austria.

On Mirex’s payroll, Pérez Gautreau has been an alternate ambassador to South Africa since July of this year, with a gross salary of $ 3,000 and $ 4,000 in representation expenses.