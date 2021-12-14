ACOM medical students won the International Virtual Patient Challenge

(WTVY) – The following information was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.

(Press release) – DOTHAN, Ala. – A group of sophomores from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) won the International Virtual Patient Challenge organized by Body Interact on December 11, 2021.

The Virtual Patient Challenge is a competition in which teams of students are presented with emerging clinical scenarios that require medical knowledge, clinical skills, teamwork, and communication to rescue a simulated virtual patient. The ACOM team previously won the National Virtual Patient Challenge on March 2, organized by the American Association of Medical Students (AMSA). In the international competition, nine teams from seven countries competed, representing Bosnia, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, India, Portugal, Russia and the United States.

Nine teams, each with three active participants, from around the world competed in the same two cases simultaneously, with the winners of each competition advancing. ACOM students met on Saturday in the international final in Portugal, where they took victory and secured the world championship. In the final round, the ACOM team was presented with a complex case requiring a high degree of urgency in which the patient had multiple traumatic injuries, including a ruptured spleen and a pelvic fracture.

DOMne Walker, ACOM Simulation Curriculum Coordinator, spent a lot of time with the team to prepare them for the competition.

“The primary focus we put in every simulated encounter here at ACOM is the importance of critical thinking and clinical reasoning to get the correct clinical diagnosis and patient care, leading to a successful outcome to ensure patient safety.” Walker said. “I have never been so proud of these three students when they represented the United States. It was very emotional and at times heartbreaking when they handled some very moving cases calmly and professionally. “

John T. Giannini Jr., MD, assistant professor of internal medicine and director of simulation at ACOM, trained this group of students in weekly sessions leading up to the International Virtual Patient Challenge. After winning the spring national competition, this ACOM team has continued training to strengthen their skills, communication, and teamwork. The intensive preparation helped ensure that the ACOM team could use its dynamic teamwork structure to be successful in the competition.

“The SIMps have been working together in recent months to prepare for this competition and they have really become a great healthcare team,” said Giannini. “They work well together, listening to and respecting each other’s opinions and points of view about patient care. In addition to the sudden and very high risk medical situation, they remained calm under the expected pressure to do well among their competitors around the world and represent ACOM at its best.

