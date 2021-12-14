“Advance to the final”: Viralize photography where Chabelo is the only famous person alive | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- These last two weeks show business is mourning the deaths of two well-known artists among the Mexican public, first was the death of Carmen Salinas and then Vicente Fernández, which caused the sadness of millions of his followers.

However, there was a peculiar data that became a trend in different digital platforms because users commented on several occasions that one of the celebrities that remains current is Xavier López, known for his work as host of “En familia con Chabelo”.

“In family with Chabelo”



And it is that Internet users did not hesitate to publish different memes about how mysterious it seemed to them that Chabelo, as is recognized among viewers, is still alive, because heOh, who jokes that he did the first show for dinosaurs.

At some point, López showed his annoyance and dissatisfaction with these types of comments made to him, since several point out that he has made a pact with the devil to be immortal, a mockery that Xavier did not like.

Mainly because it felt like an attack believing that many wanted or expected to see him dead. Although shortly after I change this thought and thanked users of social networks for their attention.

I am very grateful to each and every one of the people who take the trouble to write a meme regarding a server ”, he expressed for the program“ Hoy ”.

After the deaths of famous people became a trend on the platforms, although it was sad news, there were users who did not hesitate to turn mourning into something lighter and moreThey were given the task of publishing funny images that caused laughter from many.

Some people They expressed that Chabelo has had the opportunity to live longer than other celebrities, like Enrique Rocha, Octavio Ocaña, Carmen Salinas or Vicente Fernández.

So, by way of mockery, Internet users published a photograph in which celebrity personalities appear, among which most of them died, but This is not the case of Xavier López, the only man still alive of those who posed in the snapshot.

Chabelo, El Santo, Manuel Palacio Sierra ‘Manolín’, Estanislao Schillinsky Bachanska, Eleazar García Sáenz ‘Chelelo’, Rafael Muñoz Aldrete, who was known as ‘El Enano Santanón’, Germán Valdez ‘Tin Tan’; his brother Ramón Valdez ‘Don Ramón’, Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ and Freddy Fernández “El Pichi”.

This image was released through the Facebook page “The golden age of Mexican cinema”, where quickly went viral due to the great personalities featured and they were part of the soccer team “Las Estrellas”.

Even Rubén Alberto Domínguez Valdez left a comment in which he said: “I was in that game, it was in Mexico City, back in 1969 or 1970, I don’t remember very well, I was nine or 10 years old, they played in the stadium of baseball”.