Alejandro Fernández says goodbye to his father with an emotional message

The world of music is in mourning after this Sunday, December 12, the death of Don Vicente Fernández was made public. All of Mexico, a large part of the Latinos and their families are guarding the corresponding mourning that will culminate on the afternoon of this Monday, December 13, with the final rest of his remains with a private funeral that will take place at his ranch in Guadalajara. One of those most affected by the death of “El charro de Huentitán” is his son Alejandro Fernández, who recently took to the networks to send an emotional farewell message to his father.

© @ alexoficial Alejandro Fernández and his beloved father, Mr. Vicente Fernández

“El Potrillo” shared a series of photographs that reflected the close and beautiful relationship that father and son had, giving free rein to all their feelings. “The lights never shone brighter in the sky. Without a doubt, I could not have asked for a better father, friend and teacher ”, he reads at the beginning of his writing.

Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people. I love you pa, ”Alejandro continued.

And to close his words, the 50-year-old interpreter highlighted the festive character of his father, since his voice brought happiness to his great legion of fans for more than 4 decades and now acquires a true dimension of legend.

© @ alexoficial The foal dedicated some emotional words to him by way of goodbye





“P.S. Teach them how to put together a good palenque up there to celebrate your arrival. Have a good trip, my dear old man ”, concluded Fernández.

On Sunday night, during the funeral ceremony held in the VFG auditorium and as a last goodbye with his audience, Alejandro Fernández starred in one of the most moving moments when he sang the song “Amor de los dos” while hugging his mother, Mrs. Cuquita.







