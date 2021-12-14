Alexa Dellanos shocks by showing off her bikini curves from the beach

The model Alexa dellanos He has left his millions of followers with their mouths open after some sensual images of his day at the beach were leaked where he has delighted with the tiny bikini that he wore.

And it is that the blonde does not stop captivating with her shocking sensuality wherever she is and this time it has not been the exception and has been captured by the lens of a skilled paparazzi.

The daughter of the radio and television presenter Myrka dellanos, has been seen very well accompanied by her pet Truffle and her boyfriend Alec monopoly, while walking along an exclusive beach in Miami.

Alexa Dellanos walking on the beach in Miami. / Photo: Backgrid / The Grosby Group

The couple was photographed while taking a walk to the influencer’s little pet, where she has been seen showing off her curves like never before in a tiny bikini with a pink print and no drop of makeup enhancing her natural face beauty, to the delight of his fans.

Alexa Dellanos and her boyfriend Alec Monopoly in Miami. / Photo: Backgrid / The Grosby Group

Just a few days ago the voluptuous model raised the temperature of her Instagram when she posed from the top of a terrace with a strapless white dress that could barely contain her charms.

The also DJ has just arrived from a recent trip to Dubai, where of course she has been seen visiting the best beaches, locations and most exclusive parties of which she has shared the best moments on her networks for all her fans who do not stop praise her fantastic curves.

