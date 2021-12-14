Alexander Callens received the keys to New York City after winning MLS champion with NYC | PHOTOS Peruvian team | SPORTS

After winning the 2021 MLS title for the first time in its history, the cast of New York City celebrated in front of their fans in a ceremony organized by the City Council. In this event, the Peruvian Alexander callens received an important award.

From the hands of the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, the Peruvian defender received the keys to the city, a tribute that is usually made to distinguished personalities who contribute to the town.

It should be remembered that it was Alexander callens the author of the last penalty with which New York City defeated Portland Timbers in the final shootout, thus crowning themselves champions of American football.

After this recognition, Callens took time to take photos with the fans and sign various autographs. The defender of the Peruvian team was one of the players most besieged by fans.

