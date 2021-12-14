Alexis Peña did not travel with Cruz Azul to Cancun and his return to Chivas de Guadalajara is approaching

Like Chivas de Guadalajara, several teams of the local tournament are focused these days of December in propping up the physical conditioning of their teams for the next Closing 2022 which already has an official calendar. In this sense, it is very common for clubs to move their squads to specific places where daily work is more efficient than in their usual operations centers.

In the case of Chivas, the town of Barra de Navidad is the designated place for Michel Leaño and their coaching staff can ‘polish’ the entire rebaño entourage to get to the upcoming championship in the best way possible. For Blue Cross Instead, the chosen site is Cancun, where La Maquina will also play a friendly match against Venados de Mérida.

However, it was noted that among those summoned by the coach Juan Reynoso for this phase of the season the name of Alexis Pena, a player loaned to the cement plants by the rojiblancos and whose loan expires on December 31. This absence has sparked rumors about his possible return to Verde Valle.

And it is that although the player has always expressed his intention to continue playing with the celestial team, the truth is that both institutions have not reached an agreement for the defender’s pass. From Chivas they want to ‘make cash’ and they hope that Cruz Azul will pay the three million dollars that are reflected in the ‘purchase option’ that was signed together with the assignment for one year, while the cement manufacturers want to extend the loan for another 365 days.

This ‘impasse’ between both teams added another variable days ago when Chivas’s interest in Roberto Alvarado was discussed, a player who would enter into an ‘operation’ in which Alejandro Mayorga or Alexis Peña, plus Uriel antunaThey would go to the squad of The Machine and the ‘Piojo’ would land at Akron; however, nothing official has been done yet and talks continue while Peña would have to report to Verde Valle in two weeks.