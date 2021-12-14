Alicia Machado leaves very little to the imagination with her two sexy dresses on the night of Miss Universe

“Simple, quiet …”, with that jocular audio that is a trend on social networks, the Venezuelan Alicia Machado was shown in her first change of the night of the Miss Universe that left more than one mouth open.

What usual , The former queen went like a whirlwind through her social networks and her sexy figure with a red train dress that had sparkles to give away and a quite pronounced neckline on the chest that made her look like a goddess. To his look he addedor The lioness style hair and stole the glances in the prelude to the great event.

Machado was in charge of conducting the Telemundo special program ‘Celebrando Nuestro Reinas’, a space that he shared with Jorge Bernal and where they presented the Latin representatives of the contest and their most memorable moments during the road to the crown.

Did Alicia Machado show her underwear at Miss Universe 2021?

And when her fans believed they had seen it all, hours later the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ reappeared with a daring see-through dress that left little to the imagination. More than one of his followers zoomed in on the photo where he shows his outfit and noticed that the underwear underneath of the also actress could be seen.

But it was far from vulgar. The suit was really delicate with bright blue and silver details that made her stand out in each appearance in front of the cameras of the Telemundo studio. Contrary to generating controversy for her dresses for the most beautiful night in the universe, since her triumph in the reallity, the compliments towards the Venezuelan have been more than criticism. Let’s remember that Alicia lost a total of eleven kilos and looks more radiant than ever, and each look suits her better than the last.

Alicia had an impeccable participation in the special of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe that was held this Sunday night in Israel. A moment that made her remember her time as queen when she was crowned in 1996.

In addition to sharing with Jorge Bernal and reacting to the results of the night, Machado expressed how happy he felt to share with two greats in the world of beauty pageants such as his mentor Osmel Sousa and the great Lupita Jones. “I am so happy when I meet two beautiful beings that I value and love forever”He wrote in one of his post.