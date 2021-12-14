Alicia Machado raises her shirt and shows the secret to showing off an impact waist

The former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, lifted her shirt and showed the secret she keeps to show off a minimum waist. It is a super girdle that you use to run and burn fat. Although most of the extra pounds she had she lost within the reality show of Telemundo, The House of the Famous, also is true that has continued to lose weight outside of it.

The Venezuelan presenter and actress continues to go through a great personal and professional moment and is preparing to return tonight with everything in a special broadcast that will Telemundo for him Miss Universe 2021. She will be accompanied by the driver of Tell me what you know, Jorge Bernal. But don’t think that Alicia machado He forgot that he must look like the queen that he is and for that She made use of a very well kept secret just under her shirt and that helps her show off a waist in the best style of Thalía. It is a super girdle.

With the same setting, Alicia Machado raised her shirt and revealed a black sash post operative style ie crochet. Almost all Venezuelan and Colombian models and beauty queens wear a girdle, as they claim that it helps to shape the body and maintain posture. This is not the first time Alicia machado share her beauty secrets. A few days ago she did it at the request of her fans who, like her, want to lose weight quickly, so she gave 5 tips so that everyone can achieve the same goal.

Tonight, Alicia machado will relive the feat achieved in 1996 when it became one of the Miss universes most controversial in the history of the contest when judged by her physical change. Especially for who was the president of the Miss Universe Organization by that time, Donald Trump. From then on, he takes them and brings them between them, they lasted to this day.

From your participation in that contest, Alicia machado catapulted his rising career. First, in his native country Venezuela and then in Mexico and the United States. The Venezuelan has ventured into the theater, soap operas, she has developed as a businesswoman, host, writer and even music.

The new love of the also former participant of The House of the Famous, Roberto Romano, has become a very important new partner for Alicia machado and both of them have been supporting each other in all the professional commitments they have been having.

Keep reading:

Alicia Machado is shown sunbathing wearing an animal print bikini

Alicia Machado shows her attributes with a revealing dress made of mirrors

Daughter of Alicia Machado brutally ignores Roberto Romano in the end of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’