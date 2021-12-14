Amelia Vega, the favorite trend of the Dominicans after another Miss Universe

Another year and another Miss Universe that passes. And that Amelia Vega is once again a trend, due to the memory of her victory in 2003 for the Dominicans.

On this occasion, the beauty pageant was held last night in Eilat, Israel.

The one chosen to represent the Dominican homeland and culture, Debbie Aflalo, was left out of the top 16 on the acclaimed night, being practically eliminated in the first round of the contest.

After the prompt elimination of Aflalo and the disappointment of the country, various comments began to emerge through social networks about another defeat for the Dominican Republic in the contest, taking the opportunity to mention the one that once represented us and was crowned.

Amelia Vega, known for having participated in Miss Universe and in addition to that, having won the pageant. She is the first and so far only Dominican with the title of winner.

The model and also singer born in Santiago de los Caballeros participated in the 2003 edition at the age of 18.

Many of her followers before the event usually publish photographs or comments about her, remembering those times when Amelia shone on the catwalks of the fifty-second installment, held in Panama.

“Every time there is Miss Universe, Amelia is a trend”, was one of the tweets published by one of her fans.

Amelia Vega was also aware of the contest. The former miss said she would not make any comment and stressed that she does not like to offend anyone because “you have feelings with the people of your country and we are going to respect that.”

She added that she gets more nervous watching the contest than when she was competing, even when she saw her own participation even though she already knew what was going to happen, she could not control her nerves.

Miss Universe 2021

Yesterday the seventieth edition of the Miss Universe was held, where 80 participants expected to be chosen as the most beautiful woman in the universe for their gifts and beauty.

During the selection process, the contest goes through five rounds. Of the eighty girls, they chose 16 first: Aruba, Colombia, France, Great Britain, India, Japan, Panama, Paraguay, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, the Bahamas, the United States, Venezuela and Vietnam.

After the swimwear round, 10 were selected: Aruba, Colombia, France, India, Puerto Rico, South Africa, the United States, Paraguay, the Philippines and the Bahamas.

The top 5 was selected after the remaining ten appeared in their evening gowns. Colombia, India, Paraguay, the Philippines and South Africa.

Finally, the tension fell on three of the five models mentioned: India, South Africa and Paraguay.

To end the night, with tears of joy, the representative of India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was crowned Miss Universe 2021.