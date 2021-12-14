An analyst predicts the future of bitcoin according to the pattern of ‘three peaks and domed house’

According to Kevin Svenson, in the near future the cryptocurrency will grow to exceed $ 70,000, and then experience a drop.

Cryptanalyst Kevin Svenson believes that bitcoin will see strong growth to record levels in the near future.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel this past Sunday, Svenson refers to the so-called ‘three peaks and domed house’ pattern, first described in 1968 and used to analyze the end of sustained bull markets.

According to the analyst, between March and May, bitcoin experienced three peaks of growth, then fell and returned to the level of these highs in November, thus reflecting the main characteristics of the pattern. After staying at the current level, dubbed ‘first floor’, it has to experience a sharp rise to the so-called ‘ceiling’, Svenson believes.

“In all schemes, […] everything shows that the ceiling […] those support levels come above the three peaks and above the 1st floor. The entire roof structure goes over the three peaks and over the first floor, “he says.

“Basically, if that pattern is going to develop we should move above 70,000 [dólares]”Svenson said, also predicting the emergence of” some kind of market structure, […] even for a short period of time. “As for the post-‘ceiling’ stage, expect a drop as has been recorded several times within the framework of this pattern.

According to Coindesk data, bitcoin currently sells for around $ 47,400. In the last 24 hours, it has been devalued by 3.4%.