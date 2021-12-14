Analysis of Deportes Tolima that is close to going to the final – Colombian Soccer – Sports

TolimaWhat Tolima is today is not by chance, or chance or luck. What today is Tolima is a team that is the current champion, which is the leader of the reclassification of the year. A Tolima who assumed the B home run with all seriousness, with his game, with his style, with his weapons, and thus, without oversights and without giving advantages, eliminated America yesterday and is one small step away from going to the final of the League, where the Deportivo Cali.

The virtues of Tolima

Marlon Torres and Juan Fernando Caicedo in America vs. Tolima Photo: Dimayor – VizzorImage

Tolima plays not to lose, and wins. Play not to give in and attack. Play fast transitions, taking full advantage of the physique, the speed. His style is one of results, of achievements, and thus he has already won the first League of the year and is looking for the two-time championship. Yesterday he took America off the road with another demonstration of effective play. It was useless for America to have the ball, create options, shoot centers, make shots, because in front there was a team designed to solve, to win. It took a moment of forcefulness, led by Gustavo Ramírez, to finish the game in his favor.

But this Tolima also plays and creates and bothers. It has become a real headache for his rivals. Alianza already suffered it, Millonarios could not beat him in the two duels, they were two draws; America lost both of its confrontations against the Vinotinto.

His strategy yesterday was clear, as told by DT Hernán Torres: to cut the partnerships between the opponent’s midfielders and forwards. But not to resign the attack, and to appeal to the collective game, to the great moment of the steering wheel Daniel Cataño; of the scorer Juan Fernando Caicedo, who has 7 goals, although he has a muscular discomfort; of the balance that Juan Ríos gives him and the imbalance of Omar Albornoz, and Ánderson Plata, when he is there. And that added to the security of the goalkeeper Cuesta.

A devastating Tolima

Tolima is a tough, serious, focused team. It is the best of the year, with 88 points. For something he won League I and already has a guaranteed place in the Copa Libertadores 2022 in the group stage, and for something it is the second that has received the fewest goals in this championship, 16 goals, only one more than the 15 that were made to Medellín .

“We are an intelligent, courageous team that knows how to plant on the field, that knows how to play with the needs of the rival and that took advantage of the spaces,” Cataño said yesterday, summarizing the perfect plan they designed.

Tolima is also a devastating visitor. It has been 12 games that have not fallen outside of Ibagué. The last defeat was on date 2 of the free-for-all phase, against Nacional. So it is a team that imposes conditions of home and visitor.

Tolima has everything to go to the final, he closes at home against the eliminated Alianza, it serves him to tie and if he loses, he could qualify for his goal difference. Only Millionaires threaten, but this team is determined not to let that quota be taken. “There is a little bit left to reach the final, we are closer than before and I know that Alianza is not going to give me anything,” said the DT.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabnloRomeroET

