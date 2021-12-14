Andrea Meza and Débora Hallal go to party with incredible blue dresses

Two beauty queens holding up Mexico in Israel, since after discovering who will be Miss Universe 2021, the Mexican women went to party with incredible blue dresses, and it is that throughout these days they have shown their good taste in dressing.

Andrea Meza is the third Mexican to win the title as Miss Universe, which is why throughout her reign she achieved the admiration of all of Mexico, as well as Debora Hallal, which although it did not take the crown in this 70th edition, is undoubtedly already a winner.

They both enjoyed an after party spectacular in the company of all the beauty queens, so the Mexican women did not hesitate to wear beautiful outfits that left us with our mouths open, in addition to taking their portraits together, a photo that will go down in history.

In bliss Photography They are wearing both blue dresses, Andrea Meza wore a fitted model with a detail that covered her left shoulder, in addition to the fact that the fabric greatly accentuated her waist and hips. This piece was combined with silver earrings in the shape of a cross.

Her makeup included a border simple and nude lips, while her hair was wavy, very beautiful. On the other hand, Débora Hallal was more striking, since she chose to wear a mermaid cut dress with a pronounced neckline, which is embroidered in stones.

This embroidery forms some figures throughout the dress, which accentuated its tiny waist. This piece was combined with long silver earrings, while her hair was only straight. Her makeup included nude lip liner and lips.

There is no doubt that Mexico has beautiful and intelligent women. I loved seeing them together celebrate this triumph, since they are competing outside of your country and dedicate years to your preparation personal and professional, it is not easy at all, but they show us that it can be done.

So far Andrea Meza has already announced that her new home will be Telemundo, while Débora Hallal has not yet shared what plans she has for this new stage that has just ended, although we are sure that many more successes will come.

We will continue to watch for new news of these two talented women, of whom all Mexicans are very proud. Thank you for showing that with effort and dedication everything is possible, many more doors open for you.