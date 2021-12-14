Andrea Meza says goodbye to Miss Universe and joins Telemundo

Andrea Meza, who was the winner in May 2021, yielded the crown in the event of Miss Universe 70th edition, and he did it with an emotional message:

“I am a little moved. It was only seven months, but it was something very intense in my life, which changed me completely,” said the Mexican beauty queen, who also indicated what stood out from her reign.

“I would say that it was being able to work with vulnerable groups of women, because you realize that you have the power to inspire others with your actions, and that is a great responsibility. I think that what gives me the most satisfaction is that.”

Regarding her future plans, Andrea Meza was surprised to announce that she is joining as the new presenter of Telemundo.

“You are the first Steve [Harvey]. I am very happy to announce that I am the new host of Telemundo. I am very grateful to the Miss Universe organization, because all the incredible things that have happened to me in my life, it is thanks to this decision that I made a few years ago to participate, “was how her message ended.

Prior to the delivery of her crown, Andrea Meza participated in the Telemundo special, ‘Las Nuestro’, where she spoke with Luis Borrego about her reign, and thanked all the people who supported her, especially the Latino community.

“I thank the Latinos, and especially my Mexico, because they are all part of this, and they have shown me so much affection and love,” said the beauty queen.

In addition, she recalled some details of the Miss Universe 69th edition, in which she was the winner, such as the reason why she chose to change her dress in the final round, or the question and answer section, when she decided to speak in Spanish in some of your statements.





It should be remembered that it was in May 2021 when Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe, becoming the winner with the shortest reign, since the contest had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, during the seven months that she wore the crown, she did it in a wonderful way, and now it is her turn to pass the baton to the one who will be the winner in Miss Universe 70th edition.

