Ángela Aguilar reveals details about her love life

What a career Angela Aguilar it has grown it has grown like foam in regional music; at just 18 years old, “La Princesa del Regional Mexicano” confessed when would be the right time to present to the gallant who steals his heart.

The singer was questioned about her personal and love life, where she assured that she is currently “super in love “However, it is not about a man but about his music, as he pointed out that he is totally focused on his musical career and on his first solo tour, which is scheduled for early 2022.

The granddaughter of Wild flower, revealed, very sure, that when the day of having a boyfriend arrives, he will not make it public, “To have some heartbreak, you have to have love first. As long as I have a boyfriend out there, I will not publish it, they will never know, I can even have one right now and they would not know. I think that even when I’m married, ok, I’ll say ‘this is my husband’, but never in the dating stage ”, he pointed out.

Let’s remember that recently, Angela’s father, Pepe Aguilar He gave a favorable opinion about what will support his daughter in each of the decisions she makes in her musical career, noting that she has been educated very well for these types of challenges.

Your Angela Águilar tour will start on March 18, 2022 and will culminate at the end of April; Therefore, he will have 12 dates in different cities of the United States in which he will experience his first adventure as a soloist.

In addition, it is expected that he will resume the concerts with his family with ‘Jaripeo Sin Fronteras’ in different cities of the Mexican Republic; with his father and uncle, Antonio Aguilar Jr, who will join the show.