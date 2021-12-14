Angela Aguilar’s surprising interpretation of the Virgin of Guadalupe

(Photo: YT Angela Aguilar official)

This December 12, as every year, the Virgin of Mary is celebrated in Mexico. And as usual, on this date it is customary to visit the Basilica of Guadalupe, north of Mexico City, to sing the mañanitas and thank you.

Who was not left behind and decided to show their devotion through a moving presentation of “Las mañanitas” was Angela Aguilar. Therefore, the artist shared a moving video from YouTube that left some devotees speechless.

In the audiovisual you can see Pepe Aguilar’s daughter wearing a red dress and a green shawl. The young woman, who is accompanied by mariachis, intones the well-known stanzas towards a prominent image of the Virgin of Guadalupe It is surrounded by floral ornaments and fabrics that represent the colors of the Mexican flag.

With an accurate voice, the young woman sang verse by verse, while dedicating the song to this religious symbol that moved more than one of her followers.

(Photo: YT Angela Aguilar official)

“Of course, there was already a need for a version with the voice that Mexico is representing”, “I am very proud of you Angelita, seeing everything you are achieving makes me happy, Never stop smiling is the best, Greetings ”or” A magnificent interpretation of this emblematic song of Mexico, a beautiful song with the beautiful and talented Angela Aguilar who now has many birthdays and events to dedicate “, are some of the messages that can appreciate.

Likewise, the singer shared from her Instagram account a photograph with the iconic red dress from her video.

“How beautiful is the morning…. las mañanitas are now available on all digital platforms! I hope to be able to accompany them in their special moments ”, he wrote.

(Photo: IG angela_aguilar_)

Internet users quickly reacted and praised Angela, who at her young age has already positioned herself as one of the greatest representatives of the Aguilar dynasty.

“Chula as always heart God bless everyone in your home”Wrote one of his followers on Instagram.

And it is that according to popular beliefs, the Tuesday, December 12, 1531, the Guadalupe’s Virgin appeared to him for the fourth time indigenous Juan Diego. The incident occurred in the morning, when the man, a native of Cuautitlán, went out to seek help for his sick uncle. It is said that the Guadalupe’s Virgin he met the humble indigenous man next to the “well”, where he informed him that his uncle was already healthy.

Thus, he asked him to climb to the top of the Cerro del Tepeyac, where he would find some roses, at a time and in a place where they did not bloom, which he could gather and bring before the bishop as a proof of their miraculous encounters, in which he requested that a temple be built in the vicinity of the place.

At noon, Juan Diego was received by the bishop of Zumárraga, who witnessed how from Juan Diego’s ayate several Castile roses, at the same time that the image of the Guadalupe’s Virgin.

After the miracle, the event is celebrated with great devotion. The first news that is had of an official celebration is of 1667, when by bull of the Pope Clement IX is instituted on December 12 as a holiday in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe. For the year of 1824, the National Congress declares December 12 as National holiday.

