Aracely Arámbula, former of Luis Miguel, shook the networks with her spectacular beauty

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most convincing actresses in the Mexican country who has not only shown that she has a great talent for acting but also for singing where she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition to this, it is added that the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis Miguel, with whom he had two children.

Currently, the talented actress is living a phenomenal present both professionally and personally. With her return to the stage, the Mexican has shown that her talent remains intact since every time a performance ends, her fans stand up and applaud the entire cast. That is why their official accounts are full of information about their new works.

Is that the ex-partner of Luis Miguel, stars alongside Mauricio Ochamann Y Anastasia acosta the play “Why do men love bitches”. This great theatrical show has been taking place in various cities of the U.S and by various places of Mexico. There Aracely Arambula He again demonstrated his great artistic gifts with a magnificent tour.

That is why every time you post on your networks, your followers react immediately. A few hours ago he shared a couple of photos and videos on his profile on his official account of Instagram. In them you can see the exuberant beauty that she has at 44 years of age. Also in them, his perfect face is in the foreground, which is why he captures everyone’s eyes.

On the other hand, speaking of his personal life and as we mentioned earlier, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children. They are called Miguel Y Daniel respectively. Likewise, her father’s story with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist on more than one occasion declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them on their birthdays.