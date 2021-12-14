Aracely Arámbula sings to the Virgin of Guadalupe and makes one sigh with her beauty. | Instagram special

Aracely Arambula sings to the Guadalupe’s Virgin and makes us sigh with her beauty, because although she has rarely delighted her followers with her melodious voice, this time she did it for the famous morenita del Tepeyac.

It is not the first time that the star of “The Doña” Y “Hug me very tight”He sings to the Virgin Brunette, because for years she has declared that she is a believer in his works and like the mother that she is, she has found comfort in some of her bitterest drinks within her faith.

Aracely Arámbula was one of the special guests in the program carried out by TV Azteca, a space where she also participated a couple of years ago and surprised with her talent and beauty as on this occasion.

For this special night, celebrating the appearance of the Guadalupe’s Virgin in the Cerro del Tepeyac, Aracely Arambula She wore her great hair in a braid and highlighted her attributes with a beautiful Mexican-style dress, characterized by bright colors.

Vico Guadarrama was in charge of the makeup of “The Chule”While her hair was corrected by the famous stylist Jorge Beltrán, Aracely Arambula she looked more beautiful than ever to honor the mother of all Mexicans.

Aracely Arámbula receives apology for the altercation with the press and her children

True to its tradition of not getting involved in controversies and leaving all legal matters in the hands of your attorney, Aracely Arambula He recently added a victory after the altercation with the press where his children were recorded with the intention of revealing their faces.

The children that Aracely Arambula He shares with Luis Miguel and they are all teenagers and although as children they posed for the lens of a prestigious magazine in the company of their famous parents, for years they have kept a low profile with the intention of leading a quiet and normal life as possible. It will be until they come of age when they show themselves if they want to.

It was weeks ago when on the occasion of one of his theatrical presentations, Aracely Arambula He visited the city of Los Angeles and a group of journalists awaited his arrival. What the actress did not expect is that the press would chase her truck with everything and children and open the door of the vehicle with the intention of exhibiting them. Aracely acted like a true beast to protect them and her followers applauded her reaction.

Recently the journalist who had the audacity to open the door of the truck issued a public apology and acknowledged that her actions were out of place, since the public figure is Aracely Arambula, not your children.

For now, Aracely Arambula enjoy some family time and it will be until after the holidays when he surprises with new projects.