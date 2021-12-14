Arjona’s tender meeting with an 80-year-old fan in New York

Ricardo Arjona had an emotional encounter with an 80-year-old fan from the Dominican Republic, while enjoying a classic hot dog on a street in New York. Their conversation inspired the Guatemalan.

The singer-songwriter showed in his official account how he enjoyed one of the most emblematic street foods in the Big Apple through a video.

“One of the advantages of the mask, this is a success, hey, buy me a hot dog in New York, “he said, while appreciating someone talking to him.

Along with the clip he told his anecdote:

“A Dominican beauty in her 80s recognized me and had no qualms about scolding me with the grace that the universe conferred on Dominicans. She told me that eating a meal did not suit my image. hot dog climbed on a fountain in the middle of the street. I must mention in parentheses how she started the conversation: ‘Boy, you’re crazy!’ . I accepted his scolding, although I made him understand that if he had not been so streetwise and oblivious to glamor, he would not have had the happiness of meeting a beauty like her, he only smiled and repeated again: You are crazy! He will come with me to the concert, we already have an appointment, I will not say his name, he asked me for discretion. ”

LOOK AT THE VIDEO: