Arsenal could terminate Aubameyang’s contract due to indiscipline

It seems that situation it turns every time more tense between Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, because after this weekend he had no activity after having incurred in indiscipline, according Mikel Arteta, now they would prepare more severe punishments, reaching the point that I could get out of the club.

It’s known that Aubameyang has been the Arsenal man goal for a few months, but Arteta and the team management they will not tolerate ‘bad example’, that is why they would already have planned a pair of sanctions in case he keeps up with his bad attitude.

What are Arsenal preparing for Aubameyang?

According to information from ‘The Sun’, Mikel Arteta and the directive would have already agreed to try to correct Aubameyang, where there is punishments that could undermine your career.

In the first instance It is anticipated that the Arsenal I would already be thinking about take away Aubameyang’s captain’s badgeBecause in the face of the bad example he is setting with his colleagues, they would not believe it fair for him to be the one to lead them.

A second step is keep you inactivity, where in matches of Premier league or other tournaments you choose leave him on the bench or not summon him, despite the weight he has on the court.

Finally, and in case very extreme, the directive would analyze the option of sell it to the highest bidder asap or terminate your contract, in case of not specifying anything, because they know that with the possible gains they could acquire a striker of their level ‘or better’.

It is said that the indiscipline what did he do Aubameyang it was larriving late to the club after a trip that they themselves had authorized, so they believe that the fault is serious and therefore they would not give you more permissions of this type at least in the next few days. We will have to wait to know the possible outcome.