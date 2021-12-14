Arsenal removes the captaincy from Aubameyang for a disciplinary offense

The club announced that the Gabonese player will no longer be the captain of the club and that, in addition, they will be left out of the squad in the match against West Ham United

Arsenal have removed the captaincy from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who committed a disciplinary foul last week and was left out of the squad in the game against Southampton.

Aubameyang with Arsenal Getty Images

The ‘Gunners’ coach, Mikel Arteta, explained in the preview of the 3-0 victory against the Southampton, that Aubameyang he had committed a fault and that he would be punished for it, although without giving further details.

This Tuesday, Arsenal announced that Aubameyang He will no longer be the captain of the club and that, in addition, they will be left out of the call in the match against West Ham United this Wednesday.

“We hope that all of our players, especially our captain, will work according to the rules that we have all agreed to,” the club said in a statement.

Aubameyang is currently the highest paid player in the world Arsenal, with a contract that hovers around £ 350,000 a week after it was renewed in the summer of 2020. However, his performance has plummeted since then and last season he scored just 15 goals, his worst since 2012.

As revealed The Athletic, Aubameyang He returned late from a personal trip that he had agreed with the club, also breaking the covid protocols, which cost him the sanction.