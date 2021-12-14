A scientific research project that has been released this Tuesday in Orio shows that it “remarkably” improves the mental health and quality of life of people who have the habit of cultivating any of the fine arts, how can the music wave dance.

It is not a mere conjecture but the result of an experience carried out in September of last year during confinement that caused so many insulation problems. The research was carried out among elderly people in the territory with an average of 70 years and the regions of Urola Kosta Y Donostialdea, who have followed the method used by the Oriotarra musician and researcher Xabier Lizaso, President of the Association do, re, ni.

“The art is the best medicine for mental health. I believe that this society is not yet capable of gauging the value of music in its proper measure. It is not only culture. Its potential can be measured from many other parameters “, he stressed during the presentation of this research, together with the psychiatrist Jose Manuel Bragado, responsible for Mental Health of minors and adolescents in Osakidetza; Jose Antonio de la Rica, Director of Social Health Care of the Department of Health of the Basque Government and Anuska Esnal, mayor of Orio.

HOW THE PLAN WAS MANAGED

“In light of the results, we believe that this methodology is of interest to improve the lifestyle of all people and, in particular, of those who have cognitive difficulties, “said Bragado, who revealed how the action plan was created.

This psychiatrist had spent a year of conversations with the Oriotarra musician to devise a work that would allow measuring the “do re ni” program in mental health. The premise was clear: check if the music can improve the lives of people outside the strictly musical domain. They had planned to carry out the investigation for five months, but forced by the confinement it had to be limited to September 2020.

Two homologous groups were created, comparable in age and education. One of them was invited to participate directly in the music therapy experience. The other was on the waiting list. As Bragado has graphically pointed out, while some “took the medicine of music”, the others “stayed at home”.

Were made measurements before and after the experience on mental health status, quality of life and symptoms of anxiety and depression to see if music therapy was really an instrument that improved.

The psychiatrist has recognized that a month is too short a period of time for differences in the cognitive state of people to be perceived, “Even so, there was an improvement in the first group, an improvement in the results from every point of view” . When they analyzed the results in more detail, they were able to determine that the greatest advances occurred in people who were mentally worse when they started the experience, more prone to anxiety and the depression. “It has been a very valuable experience and without side effects,” joked Bragado, convinced of the benefits of this methodology as a stimulant of the active aging.

CONCERNING MENTAL HEALTH

Experts have stressed that activities of this type seem more necessary than ever. A window to hope in a context in which the mental health has been seriously aggravated, as Bragado has warned, taking as reference different studies.

Thus a 30% of those who have overcome covid disease suffer anxiety and depression problems. Half of the population has admitted psychological discomfort during confinement, and 6% have been treated with psychotropic drugs. “Suicidal thinking has affected 10% of the populationn. In other words, we are talking about thousands of people in Euskadi who have had to deal with the idea of ​​taking their own lives during these months ago, “he pointed out. This psychiatrist has warned of the “geriatric emergency” that affects older people who live in “loneliness, highly harmful and causing as much damage as the virus.”

De la Rica has stressed the need to early detection of social and health risks that may lurk as the years go by. “When we are still active and active, it is convenient to analyze what elements of our life can pose a risk.”

The Director of Social Health Care of the Department of Health of the Basque Government has opted to coordinate strategies around the “healthy and active” aging to cope with an evolutionary stage that “does not have to be better or worse than others”, although it inevitably loses weight the social discourse and increase the risk of exclusion.

To address this reality in greater depth, a conference has been organized this coming Saturday, December 18, that will take place from 11 a.m. at the Orio Rowing Club. Among other issues, they will talk about mental health and quality of life of the elderly population.

The meeting will feature the intervention of clinicians and researchers such as the neurologist José Félix Martí Massó; the gerontologist Javier Yangüas, the expert in Neuroscience of Music Miriam Albusac Jorge, from the University of Granada; the specialist in Musical Didactics (Xabier Lizaso Loidi) and the psychiatrist José Manuel López Bragado, who will delve into the results of the research presented this Tuesday.