As of Friday, the police presence in NY increases to stop drivers who drive drunk during the holiday season

What you should know New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will intensify police presence on the roads to stop drivers who are drunk during the driving season. the holidays.

The campaign runs from December 17 to January 1.

More than 70,000 traffic and vehicle law violations issued during last year’s campaign, including 2,067 DWI arrests

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will intensify police presence on the roads to stop drivers who are drunk during the driving season. the holidays.

The measure runs from Friday, December 17 to Saturday, January 1. It is part of the national campaign and initiative “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, or “Drive Sober or You’ll Get Stopped” designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic accidents. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Highway Safety Committee (GTSC).

During the 2020 holiday season initiative, law enforcement agencies across the state arrested 2,067 people for driving while intoxicated. In total, 70,878 fines were issued for violations of traffic and vehicle laws.

An important component of New York’s efforts to combat drunk driving is the STOP-DWI program, Special Drunk Driving Traffic Options Program. The program’s efforts are funded by fines paid by convicted drunk drivers.

The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic accidents. All 62 counties have chosen to participate.

“The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road trips as safe as possible during this time,” said Governor Hochul. “While traveling during the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe trip home – it just takes one mistake to get someone hurt.”