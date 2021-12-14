‘As of today I am already from the Atlas’; Did Canelo Álvarez change Chivas?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez decided to be a new fan of Atlas, he assured Eddy reynoso, his coach, who announced that the boxer was part of the rojinegro title thanks to an emotional speech he gave to the staff on the eve of the Vuelta match against León.

Although he has been linked to Chivas and even posed with the red-and-white shirt in session with Chicharito Hernández and with a gift that the Guadalajara club gave him in the celebration of his 115 years, Canelo has not expressed openly about which club he really supports, although his strategist already has the answer.

“As of today I am the Atlas”commented the undisputed champion of super middleweights according to Reynoso, who explained that it was Alejandro Irarragorri who invited him to give a motivational speech to which Canelo was added in a video call.

“I introduced them to the players to give them some words of encouragement and they said very cool things that moved the players,” explained Reynoso, a faithful red-black, to ESPN.

“Mr. Irarragorri He told me if I could give them a motivational talk, to which I agreed with great pleasure.. I told them about our history, how we have risen, how we have won championships and fights after losing. I gave you an example of what it is to get to crown a champion from below“, he abounded.

He celebrated more the triumph of the Atlas than in the fights of Canelo

Far from his privileged place when he accompanies Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez to his fights, Eddy Reynoso had to experience this occasion as a fan plus the crowning of the Atlas, an event that today he considers one of the most important of his life.

“I think so (he celebrated the title more), because now we are on the side of the fans, now I understand what I feel. When one is within the success you do not assimilate it so much And when you do it as an amateur it’s different. I lived it very beautifully, “he commented.