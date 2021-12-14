At 15 years, what became of the figures of the 2006 South American champion Pachuca?

It is 15 years since the consecration of Pachuca as champion of the 2006 South American Cup. What was one of the main references of that team?

This December 13 marks a new anniversary, more precisely 15 years, of Pachuca, champion of the 2006 South American Cup, a tournament that he won in his first participation. In this way, the Tuzo team was the only one to have managed to consecrate itself in an international tournament of Conmebol, since no other Mexican team has triumphed in this contest or the Copa Libertadores.

Technically commanded by Enrique Meza, the Hidalgo team overcame rivals from all latitudes and ended up consecrating themselves against Colo Colo from Chile in the grand final, with key pieces in the line-up such as the idol Miguel Calero, Gabriel Caballero, Damián Álvarez, Andrés Chitiva or Christian Giménez, who finished as the top scorer for the squad. But what happened to these figures?

Aquivaldo mosquera

Currently, the former Colombian central defender lives with his family in Colombia, from where you manage your investments and legal issues. Although he regularly visits Mexican lands to keep an eye on their businesses and visit acquaintances, especially in Pachuca.

Gabriel Caballero

After his retirement as a professional footballer, “el Eterno” continued as technical director, with the Tuzos being one of his teams in 2013. His last club was FC Juárez until November 2020, and is currently out of work.

Andres Chitiva

After his successful stint at the Hidalgo club and at the end of his professional retirement, his love for the team led him to continue working inside Pachuca as headhunters: currently heads the department of Scouting.

Damian Alvarez

After his first post-retirement years as a footballer, ‘Chilindrina’ stayed in Nuevo León where, together with Aldo de Nigris, he heads the project Star fut camp, a soccer camp and clinic. He also had his first television appearances in Multimedios.

Juan Carlos Cacho

A reference in the forward position of that champion, Cacho said goodbye in 2018 with the Corinthians shirt from the United States Third Division. After training in the technical direction, he joined Puebla as Head of its Basic Forces, then he joined the staff of the U-17 champion, and He is currently the coach of Puebla Femenil.

Christian gimenez

El Chaco had his first experience as a coach at Cancún FC, and in 2021 he ended up at Atenas de Uruguay, where after a very bad campaign he said goodbye at the beginning of December. He is currently looking for a new possibility.