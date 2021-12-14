Atlas. Blind and deaf-mute fan celebrated title by signs with Cocca

Editorial Mediotiempo

Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara / 13.12.2021 13:56:29





Many Magic moments left the second Atlas title in its history and first in more than 70 years, but few comparable to that of José Francisco Loera, an amateur with a disability who came to the field of the Jalisco Stadium to hug the trophy, to live with some players and with Diego Cocca, the coach of the “miracle”.

Mr. Loera is blind and deaf-mute. According to TUDN, this follower of the Foxes suffers from the so-called Usher syndrome that left him blind at age 30 and deafness is from birth, but this was not an impediment to living a dream night in which more than 20 thousand fans went from the Jalisco Stadium to the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes in Guadalajara.

With sign language, her son was the one who told her everything what happened in the Grand Final and once the title was consummated, Pepe Loera went down to the court to be close to his idols, one of them Jesús Angulo, who allowed him to wear the medal.

“I remember going little by little losing my sight, feeling fear (…) You feel everything in the stadium, the vibrations when there is a foul, when the ball passes close or is a goal, all of that is felt, “Mr. Loera and his son told TUDN with signs.

Then it was the turn of live with Diego Cocca, who invited the fan to grab the medal and take the memory photo. The night was unforgettable for Don Pepe Loera, who like millions had to wait “a lifetime” for the team of his loves to give him the joy of proclaiming themselves champions.