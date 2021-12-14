Atlas leaves Puebla with the longest untitled drought in Liga MX

The longest drought in Mexican soccer without being a champion was for Atlas, but after the rojinegros title, Puebla is the team that has not been champion for the longest

With the championship of Atlas in the Apertura 2021, Puebla remains with the longest untitled drought in the MX League, because in 2022 it will add 32 years without a trophy, after the Strip got its last star, second in its history, in the 1989/1990 season. Behind the camoteros is Necaxa, 24 years old.

Of the 18 teams currently participating in the MX League, only four have not been able to be champions: Atlético de San Luis, Mazatlán, Juárez and Querétaro. However, of those who already have degrees, Puebla It is the one that has the most time without adding one more drink to its tournament hall.

The longest drought in Mexican soccer without being a champion was for Atlas, but after the rojinegros title, Puebla is the team that has not been champion for the longest. Imago7

AtlasAt the age of 70, he was the holder of the longest drought in Mexican soccer, after his last championship had been achieved in the 1950/1951 season. Now, after the rojinegros championship, it remains Puebla with 32 years without crown.

That last championship of Puebla It arrived in the 1989/1990 season, in which the band beat Leones Negros 6-4 in the tournament’s grand finale.

2 Related

Behind the drought of the poblanos, Necaxa appears, who in 2022 will add 24 years without being able to be champion of the MX League. The last Rayos title came in Winter 1998, just the fifth short tournament in history.

Very far from Puebla and Necaxa, which are the longest droughts, appears Toluca, it will turn 12 years without a championship in 2022, because after the 2010 Bicentennial it has not managed to lift another league title.

Pumas appears as the fourth longest drought with the 11 years that it will fulfill in the following semester. The last university degree was given in the Clausura 2011. Behind the UNAM team is Tijuana with 10 drought, since the only star they have was achieved in the Apertura 2012.

In the longest untitled table of MX League, continues Pachuca with six years. Behind the Tuzos appear the Chivas with five years; While America and Santos will reach 2022 to four years, since both were crowned in 2018.

Tigres will be three years old, León two; while Cruz Azul and Atlas, the 2021 champions, will be able to add a year without getting a title of MX League.