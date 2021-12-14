Atlas players and fans make fun of Chivas in celebrations

The Atlas made its champion tour through the main avenues of Guadalajara, and at the end of the parade, dedicated songs of mockery to the Chivas

MEXICO – The Atlas waited 70 years to celebrate a title of MX League, and immediately took it upon himself to remind him of his greatest rival, ChivasWho is the new boss of Mexican soccer by dedicating more than one song to him.

Players and fans of the Red and black gathered in the Glorieta de los Niños Heroes to raise again the trophy they got on Sunday night at the expense of the Lion. In one part of the festivities, with the footballers on the stage, the song of “He who does not jump is a Chiva mar …”, same that followed a great part of the followers who attended.

The bus of the Mexican soccer champion will travel through the streets of Guadalajara. Alfredo Olivarez

The rojiblancos generated controversy with an ironic congratulation to the Atlas, even they were severely criticized on social media for this issue.

The rivalry between these two sets of Guadalajara is well documented and now, for at least six months, those of The academy they can boast that they are the monarchs of Liga MX.

According to information Ernaldo moritz, of ESPN, about 35 thousand people were in the celebration of the Foxes.

Road closures were registered in Federalismo Sur and Niños Héroes, in Guadalajara, along the route of the La Furia complex.

Prior to the celebration, a mass was held at the Guadalajara’s cathedral with Atlas players, coaching staff and managers, as well as fans.

The Rojinegra fans start with the chants against Chivas @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/958vNhoQTr – Freddy Olivarez (@Freddyolivarez) December 14, 2021

