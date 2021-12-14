Avianca will reduce its prices by 30% and start new routes

Although Avianca executives have explained that their intention is not to be classified as low cost, they will reduce the prices of their tickets by 30% and will start new routes.

Despite not being properly a low cost airline, it will have some attributes of this business model, such as the most competitive prices. Avianca Airlines’ strategy involves restructuring the cabins of more than 90 Airbus A320 aircraft, which increases the capacity of each individual aircraft by 20%.

From this simple change, seats of three different classes are established: Economy, Plus and Premium, which will guarantee a more marked scale in the cost of tickets.

“What we are looking for is that customers have access to lower and lower rates,” Manuel Ambriz, commercial chief of Avianca Holdings, explained to the press.

The airline will have 120 aircraft in 2024, in order to support the high demand that would result from its new commercial strategy. In addition, its fleet will consist of only two types of aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A320.

Avianca has also made important changes after Delta Airlines and United Airlines reduced their stake in the company. Today its largest shareholders are Kingsland Holdings and the hedge fund Ciudadela LLC. Until the end of November, the Holding transported some 58 thousand passengers a day on 448 flights.

New Avianca flight routes

In 2022 Avianca Airlines will begin flights on 16 new routes, including:

Flights to New York from Quito.

From Medellín to Aruba, Quito, Guayaquil, San José in Costa Rica and Orlando in the United States.

Flights to Orlando from Medellin

To Orlando from San Salvador

Flights to Cancun, Mexico City, San José and Quito.

Flights to Miami from Bucaramanga, Guayaquil and Quito

Flights to Nicaragua (Managua) from San José (Costa Rica)

Precisely from Nicaragua they have celebrated the plans of the Colombian airline, since they assume that with the flights to Nicaragua from San José, a greater number of American and European tourists would enter the country, since today the largest volume of those visitors comes from Costa Rica.

Upon entering Chapter 11, Avianca had debts of more than $ 5 billion and today they reach $ 3.5 billion. This is due, among other factors, to the fact that it went from having US $ 400 million in cash to around US $ 1 billion today.

The current strategy, while reducing the price of tickets by 30%, is based precisely on those economic recovery plans.