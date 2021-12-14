Barcelona confirms surprising line-up to face Boca Juniors; Dani Alves incumbent

2021-12-14

“The moment of the most important challenge of my career has arrived, because of how the situation arose and how the club is at the moment. We will try to do our best for this shield, “said Alves, who after his tenure at Barça between 2008 and 2016, re-signed for the Catalan club last month.

One of the attractions is that the Brazilian defender could make his debut with the shirt: “I’m even nervous after not being able to play for so long, without being able to be here,” he said at a press conference in Riyadh.

Dani Alves will make his debut for Xavi’s Barcelona in the Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors

Barcelona will try to rebuild its image this Tuesday against Boca Juniors in the Diego Maradona Cup, which will pay tribute to “Pelusa”, who played for both clubs during his professional career.

“For me, playing is always special,” said Alves, 38, insisting that “I’m going to do it in the best possible way because I’ve waited so long to put on the Barça shirt again that right now I’m in the clouds” .

The Brazilian player acknowledged that the club is not going through its best moment, but appealed to remember the history of the club to resurface.

“We know the problems at home, we know everything that is happening at Barça, we know that there is a problem but we cannot cling to that but rather to a solution, which must be sought as soon as possible,” he said.

“You have to make people understand where they are, the story of who they play for,” added Alves, stating that “we have to recover the victories because that’s what we live from, trying to change the streak.”

“Football is streaks, good and bad, this lasts a little longer, but football is very changeable,” he said.

Hour: 11:00 AM

Transmit: Barca TV / TNT Sports

Stadium: Mrsool Park, Saudi Arabia

The history between Boca and Barcelona

They faced each other 10 times:

* Boca won five times

* Barcelona won four times

* They tied once