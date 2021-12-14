Barcelona today: Xavi Hernández comments on Napoli rival in Europa League | UEFA Europa League

The Europa League has not played and has Xavi Hernández already opened the umbrella? The Barcelona coach said that Naples is one of the “most difficult teams in the competition, a rival in the Champions League”, after this Monday’s draw for the Europa League round of 32 paired the Barça team with the whole Italian.

“We have had an unfavorable draw, but there are two months left and we hope to be then in a good moment to face the competition. It will practically be a tribute to Maradona again“, explained the Barça coach at the press conference prior to the Maradona Cup that Barça will play this Tuesday against Boca Juniors in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

This statement caused annoyance in the fans of the Catalans, at least that is how it was evidenced in social networks, because several of them hope that their team will keep the title. Failure to win the competition would be an even greater humiliation …

Xavi’s goal is “to put Barça back in the ‘Champions League’ as soon as possible,” but he pointed out that “now we have to be honest” and “fight” for the second European competition.

Regarding the match to be played at the Mrsool Park Stadium, with a capacity for 25,000 spectators, the Spanish coach said that for Barça “it is an honor to be in the tribute of one of the best players in history, a footballer who has marked the whole world of football “.

Although he admitted that at this moment “the trip” is not good for Barça, he considers that “they are circumstances of the club, which already had it agreed”. For Xavi the most important thing will be “to manage the physical load” and he will take the opportunity to “test young players and other footballers in new positions”.