Bitcoin: identifying diversification opportunities in this ‘monster’

After briefly breaking the $ 50,000 level for the past 24 hours, Bitcoin was hovering near $ 48,700 at press time. Meanwhile, the majority of hedge funds (57%) are either trading cryptocurrencies or choosing the asset class as their fundamental investment. strategy.

The 2021 PwC study also noted that 86% of hedge funds, which are currently investing in digital assets, intend to deploy more capital in the asset class by the end of the year.

That said, Chris Tyrer of Fidelity Digital Assets also noted in a recent interview that “crypto-native assets like Bitcoin will play a very prominent role in investment portfolios in the future.” The said,

“But still, I really believe that with Blockchain we are creating a new operating system for financial services.”

Many institutional investors look to Bitcoin to “risk” losses from other asset classes. Meanwhile, even retail investors have viewed cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation like gold for years. In fact, Amy Arnott, recently named portfolio strategist at Morningstar,

“Cryptocurrencies are definitely establishing themselves more as a separate asset class and moving more into the investment stream.”

The key is diversification

Now, most advise investors that they should buy the asset directly on a crypto platform or exchange. While that’s all well and good, Arnott warned investors about the asset’s high volatility, adding,

“Even a very small percentage of cryptocurrencies can really increase the risk profile of your portfolio.”

It is for this reason that several financial advisers recommend finding the right crypto-diversification. Ivory Johnson, founder of Delancey Wealth Management, explained in a CNBC segment that the more volatile an asset class, the longer the period of time it will take.

What this essentially implies is that risky investments may not be a desirable short-term option for non-professional investors.

Some like Jesse Proudman, CEO of the Makara crypto platform, recommend learning from wealthy “angel” investors to get their portfolios right. Recently, she said Market Watch,

“When you’re angel investing, you make a lot of different investments, and many of them fail, some are moderately successful, and some are incredibly successful.”

He also added that diversification is important, as it is the combination that makes a “portfolio attractive.” With that, crypto investors in many countries can passively invest in crypto ETFs. In the US, for example, investor exposure to funds is limited to crypto futures ETFs.

That said, Institutional Investor Hall of Famer Rich Bernstein is an exception and not finding cryptocurrencies is problematic. He told CNBC that crypto interest is “turning dangerously parabolic.”

“Cryptocurrencies are the largest financial bubble in history … This is just a monstrous one.”

This is a machine translation of our English version.