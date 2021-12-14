Blanca Guerra, Vicente Fernández’s favorite actress

There were many Vicente Fernández’s companions on the screen; women who accompanied him on his adventures seasoned with songs, which either ended in love or tragedy. Being a true star, Chente was accompanied by some of the most beautiful and talented women of his time, such as Lucía Méndez (in ‘The son of the people’), Susana Dosamantes (in ‘Jalisco never loses’), the tragic Peruvian beauty Patricia Aspíllaga (in ‘La Ley del Monte’ … and I will tell you the story of his later), Patricia Rivera, the mother of his presumed son Rodrigo (who appeared with him in ‘El arracadas’), Ofelia Medina, Maribel Guardia, Angélica María, Julieta Rosen … a long and varied etcetera.

The extraordinary White War. (Photo by Victor Chavez / WireImage)

But yes, In all the filmography he made over two decades and more than 30 films, with none he had as much chemistry and as good a balance as the one he achieved with the extraordinary Blanca Guerra.

And, let’s see, Blanca Guerra is not just anything, it must be said from the outset: she is an extraordinary woman (“a big woman” as Vicente himself described her), with a great career beyond her dumbbell with Chente —Who added five films, more than any of his other “leading ladies,” who usually only made one movie with him — and with a sincere, frank temper that allowed her to get along with him the first time.

“I met Vicente when they asked me to do a camera test for a film that was ‘Como México No Hay Dos’, which I think was made in 1980. I was still very young and my experience had been more than anything. in theater and some television, “recalled the protagonist of films such as ‘Ciudad de Ciegos’ and ‘En el aire’.

“In fact, Vicente and the director had seen me in a soap opera by Angélica María, where I had a villain role. I was very young! – And they send me a call. Well, well, Vicente already had a reputation, that he was very flirtatious and infatuated with the actresses who worked with him. Nothing serious, as far as I knew, but he was very prone to being distracted by flirting and stuff, and I’m very disciplined in my work. When I’m not working, I can have fun and relax like anyone else, but when it comes to work, you have to focus. Learn the script. Cooperate with the director. All that. That was the discipline that the theater left me. “

On the one hand, Blanca was surprised and flattered that they were looking for her, and on the other, she remembers, she felt somewhat uneasy. It was at the suggestion of Alma Muriel, who was his partner in that telenovela, that he talk with Ana Martin, Ofelia Medina and Angélica herself, who had already worked with him, so that they could tell her their impressions, before going to do the test.

“All of them agreed to tell me that he was a lovely man. That he liked his work, but that he preferred singing to acting, although Ofelia told me that he had an impressive natural charisma and that got him out of trouble. They had made a movie together (‘One and a Half Against the World’) and he had been very enthusiastic; it was from his early movies. Angelica for her part gave me the most valuable advice. To talk to him, because then it happens that when someone is a star or very famous, everyone agrees. And she told me that I could talk to him about everything and that Vicente knew how to listen. With that I felt more secure and I kept the role. “

Blanca Guerra. (Photo by Alfredo Manzano / Clasos / LatinContent / GettyImages)

In ‘Como México no hay dos’, Blanca found that the character she played (the wife of a singer who jumps from a very humble origin to fame and fortune), in a certain way resembled Cuquita, Chente’s wife , so she asked him if he would mind if he talked to her.

“At first, Vicente kind of didn’t want to. I did not understand that I needed for my character, for his inner life, to connect in a certain way with someone who had gone through an experience similar to that of the role. Finally the director convinced him and invited me to go to the ranch for a weekend that they had then; They hadn’t moved to Los Tres Potrillos yet, they were just building it then. So I went with my mother and we stayed there, and I lived with the family. And I spoke with Cuquita. I found her to be a good, intelligent woman. Very discreet, yes, but with a great sense of responsibility. He had three children, all of whom were still young, and he had to act as the head of the family when he had performances or went on tour or filming. What impressed me the most is that she was not upset by spending so much time alone with her children. She had met Vicente very young and they had practically grown up together. And in her, he found the complement he needed. I was very impressed; She was not at all the type of woman I aspired to be, but I found it admirable that she was in one piece. “

With this inspiration, Blanca gave such a good performance that Vicente immediately offered her to work together again. She accepted.

“With me he was always chivalrous, supportive and very upright. I had already heard stories, as I said, that he liked women. But with me he squared off and he never, eh? Really, he never disrespected me or anything. On the contrary . He treated me with genuine respect. I remember that he distinguished me with the same friendship with which he treated Felipe Arriaga or Federico Méndez, who were his closest collaborators and friends. He even took care of his language in my presence and I found that charming. It is not as if he did not know how men express themselves in confidence, but when a toad or a snake appeared, he would turn red, and he would feel sorry for it. I really enjoyed filming with him, for the same reason: because we treated each other as friends, as colleagues, as equals, and we always supported each other to bring out the best of ourselves in each performance “.

Blanca assured that over the years, although the contact was no longer so close – he dedicated more to music and she to her trade – whenever they coincided there was great joy, mutual admiration.

“I repeat, Vicente never disrespected me. Not even when we were on stage. Of him and his wife, of his family, I only have the fondest memories. Because Vicente was above all a professional and Mrs. Refugio knew how to get the best out of it. of him and how to be his support. That is why they stayed together; because being a couple does not only imply being in love – it also implies mutual solidarity. Support. Understanding. And that is what they had. And how fortunate that it lasted so many years. “

