Brazil’s only stock exchange B3 to test crypto waters amid growing interest

From Brazil Regulators have been soft when it comes to the crypto sector. Recently, several proposals were presented in the Brazilian Congress, with the aim of achieving regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency sector. Some of the suggestions reportedly included tax breaks on mining renewable crypto, the currency status of digital assets, and the securities regulator’s role as crypto supervisor.

With that, crypto platforms have been expanding in the country. Trading platform Bybit has now reportedly started offering ‘cryptocurrency rental’ in the form of shares to Brazilian users. Some time ago, the Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoPago announced that it will offer cryptocurrency investments to its Brazilian clients.

Cryptocurrencies in Brazil have been gaining ground throughout the year with an estimated purchase of $ 4.27 billion in cryptocurrencies by citizens. Previously, Brazil’s central bank had predicted that crypto investments could double by the end of the year.

With those expectations, Brazil’s only stock exchange B3 is reportedly set to enter the crypto market in the next year. That said, a digital asset ETF could also be on the cards, a local report noted. The president of the company, Gilson Finkelsztain appointed,

“It is natural for us to expand into the unregulated world of cryptocurrencies … It is not a cryptocurrency exchange, but to enter this market to offer services to cryptocurrency traders.”

That said, another Brazilian firm has expansion plans in “regulated markets.” One of the largest cryptocurrency brokerages in Brazil, 2TM’s Mercado Bitcoin SA is preparing to enter more Latin American markets. Reports suggest that the SoftBank-backed company is targeting markets like Mexico and Argentina for its crypto offerings.

Here, it is noteworthy that Brazil is the country with the most advocates of crypto-recognition in the region after El Salvador’s Bitcoin political decision.

Luiz Eduardo Abreu Haddad, community leader of the digital social currency platform Cambiatus had opined,

“In Brazil, friendlier regulations have attracted institutional investors and corporations to the sector …”

