brutal quality and the best mobile app for headphones

In my day to day I use several TWS headphones and it is often impossible for me to choose a specific model. In the backpack that accompanies me in my day-to-day life and my travels I always have a Creative Outlier Air (currently the third generation, which we analyzed a few days ago), while to go down the street I usually opt for the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

As if having two pairs of headphones were not enough, trying the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro put me in a big dilemma, since they were very close to the sound quality of the Huawei with a battery close to the Creative. Without realizing it, they have been replacing both devices, and it is that in one way or another they were the headphones that I always wanted to carry with me.

Anker wanted to go one step further by creating a new flagship model. The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro aspire to become one of the market benchmarks in all aspects: audio quality, battery, design and customization. Will they be able to do it?

Anker’s biggest bet on sound quality

While TWS-type headphones have great advantages in terms of comfort thanks to their reduced size and the total absence of cables, their very nature means that at a quality level they cannot compete with more traditional headphones.

The limitations are usually given by the available space and the limitations in the bandwidth of the Bluetooth connection. However, as technology advances, we appreciate that little by little the distances are reduced, and Anker wanted to punch the table with the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro.

This is how the new ACAA2 system looks from the outside if we remove the pad.



One of the main components to achieve this is their new audio system which they have named ACAA2 (Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0). This sound architecture consists of a coaxial output and a system with two drivers in each earphone, one of these being 10.6 mm while the second smaller driver helps balance the sound.

This system is of a considerable size, and the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro stands out slightly in size and gives the feeling of being an uncomfortable headset. Perhaps this is the only weak point of this model, and it is that it requires a little adaptation time.

We have a wide variety of rubbers for both the earpiece and for the anchoring in the ear, so the variety of rubbers allows us to find one that adapts well to our ear. In my experience it has not been entirely satisfactory, since the largest ones put too much pressure on my ear while the second largest size is a bit loose. It is important that you take it into consideration because each ear is a world, and you really cannot know if it will work for you until you try them.

My recommendation is that if you get this model try all the rubber options and make sure that some combination fits your ear well, so you have room to return them in the event that none of them suits your ears.

Beyond the comfort factor, the degree of acoustic quality of the headphones is surprising, highlighting powerful bass and a wide range of sounds. But it’s not just the hardware that makes these headphones special, as the real star here would be the software.

Its microphone system has also convinced us, and it is that for calls and video calls they will hear us with great clarity.

The Best Wireless Headphone Software You’ll Find

Although the installation of the application is optional, we strongly recommend that you install it on Google Play (or App Store in case you are an iPhone user). From it, we will have access to one of the best equalizers available for headphones.

Soundcore app equalizer



Using the equalizer is simple for sound experts, but for those of us who do not have the degree of knowledge, we can access a series of presets depending on the type of music or sound that we are going to listen to.

In addition to the various styles of music, we have Soundcore EQ (balanced and off-road), 3D surround sound, and HearID Sound, the latter being the one I have ended up using the most.

HearID requires a bit of work on our part, since for a few minutes we will have to respond to the application whether or not we hear certain sound frequencies. With the results of the hearing test, the application creates a sound profile customized to our hearing capacity. It is the best option if you want it to be heard well without getting into a lot of complications.

HearID’s technology is also used for active noise cancellation, which raises the bar for the company. Like the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are capable of calibrating the degree of noise cancellation depending on the environment in which we find ourselves. The noise cancellation is good enough to spend several hours by train (in my case, several routes Madrid – Jerez de la Frontera) making us forget that we are on a train.

Anker Soundcore 3 App



As an added bonus to sound quality, these headphones are certified for Hi-Res Wireless Audio thanks to the use of the LDAC codec. This codec, which is only available on Android (on iOS we will have to settle for AAC) allows us to listen to music in higher quality, making the most of our local music or high definition services such as Deezer, Tidal or Amazon Music HD.

Touch controls customization



The LDAC codec, however, we see it useful only for listening to music, since if we force the use of this codec in games we will take advantage of a higher latency without perceiving an increase in quality (the use of the AAC codec for games makes better performance) . Its more demanding use of the connection affects the battery, which goes from about 6 hours of playback per charge to just over 4 hours. Having the option to use it is always a plus, and being able to change it from the application is appreciated.

The best multipoint connection

One of our favorite add-ons is the multipoint connection. This technology allows the headphones to be connected simultaneously to two devices (for example, your mobile and your PC). It has its limitation, and that is that you will only be able to listen on one of the two devices at the same time, but it is not a problem with Anker itself, but with the technology itself.

The change from one device to the other is practically instantaneous, and it is enough to stop the music on one of the two devices and start it on the other to start playing. We really liked your performance in this regard.

Although the simultaneous connection is on two devices, we can really link the headphones to all the devices we want. From the SoundCore application we can choose which will be the two active devices. The use of the application is what makes it the best multipoint connection on the market, since we can easily activate it for the PC and mobile at home, and when we go out, change the PC for the smartwatch, and so on. times we want.

Although it seems to us the best, it does have aspects to improve, since during the pairing of a new device sometimes it is the mobile itself that leaves the two active devices, and when disconnecting we lose the option to access the application to manage active devices, having to unlink the mobile and reconnect it. The application should allow us to fix the device from which we manage the active devices so that it is never disconnected in a new connection.

One of the best charging cases, but a step back from its predecessor

Although the attachment to the ears seemed the weakest point, it was a circumstantial inconvenience. However, the case has not finished convincing us, since it seems to us a step back from the Liberty Air 2 Pro.

The style of the case is similar, being an oval box that opens using a sliding mechanism. However, it no longer has a notch for easy opening. On the other hand, placing each earbud in its charging space is unintuitive. Again, the Air 2 Pro was very easy to leave them in place, whereas with these more than once I have had to think about what the correct position was like.

Beyond the step back, the design of the case is elegant, with 3 LEDs that indicate the charge level, a USB C charging port and wireless charging support.

Great headphones that leave me wanting more

Ever since I tried the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, I have had a hard time going back. At the level of sound quality, battery and technology (the Soundcore application seems by far the best on Android) they are a safe bet whose only real unknown beyond the budget is whether they will adapt well to your ear.

With a price of 159.99 euros and four available colors (black, white, purple and silver), the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are a high-end headphones that will not disappoint. If the price is out of your budget, the Liberty Air 2 Pro are still one of the best options, which in the successive sales have been at a very attractive price.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro on the official Anker website.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro on Amazon.

