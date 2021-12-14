Bundesliga does not invest high cost Mexican players: Pável Pardo

Abigail parra

Pavel Pardo, former player of the Mexican National Team and a historical with Stuttgart of the Bundesliga in Germany, spoke about the situation of the Mexican migration to Teutonic football.

The former Atlas and America player pointed out that the high costs of the Mexican market avoid that the clubs Germans want to invest, especially in this post-pandemic time and said that there are elements like Luis Romo, Sebastián Córdova, César Montes and Carlos Acevedo, attract attention in that country, but the price with which they are marked avoid negotiations.

“Forever there are interesting players from Mexico and we have talked about it. The follow-up is given, today the Bundesliga has done purchase investments of players arriving to teams of not so high amounts. The Mexican player is highly valued, Montes, Romo, Córdova, Acevedo, to name a few, are in these amounts and transfers that are high and here in the Bundesliga they take their precautions and they say that it is not the time to invest such high amounts and that is why they are going to other markets that are not so expensive, “he said.

And it is that Pável made it clear that the characteristics of the Mexican soccer player in Germany They attract attention and there is a good relationship between cultures to make the Mexican get to adapt in the easiest way and show his best performance.

“Sometimes we catalog the Mexican not to be professional or disciplined, but it is and when they arrive in Germany they adapt very quickly; I have always said that there is a connection between the Mexican and Germany and that helps. Mexican players are technical and tactical ”.

NOTHING WITH AMERICA

On the other hand, Pardo ruled out any rumors about its possible arrival to the board of America, as he does not have in his plans to join this institution.

“I am not interested in being the sports director of América, it is something I do not aspire to today. But I appreciate the affection of the fans and the press because they always put me as a candidate ”.