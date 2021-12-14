Calendar and schedules of the knockout stages of the Champions League after repeating the draw

UEFA indicated a software error to give effect to the repetition of the draw
After the embarrassing incident at the beginning of the day on Monday in the draw carried out in Nyon, Switzerland, UEFA published what would be the dates of the knockout crosses for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
In four weeks, 16 teams will be contesting the knockout phase of the European competition. The first leg matches will be on February 15, 16, 22 and 23; the return, March 8, 9, 15 and 16, all games will be played at 9:00 p.m.
For this edition there is a surprise and novel incentive: The keys will be played as a crazy person and a visitor, but the goals will not count as such. For the first time in the tournament, away goals will not be counted as a double score. Teams must win both matches to qualify. In the event of a tie, there will be an extension.
Champions League round of 16 calendar
February 15
PSG-Real Madrid
Sporting-Manchester City
February 16th
Salzburg-Bayern Munich
Inter-Liverpool
February 22
Chelsea-Lille
Villarreal-Juventus
23 of February
Benfica-Ajax
Athletic-Manchester United
March 8
Bayern Munich-Salzburg
Liverpool-Inter
March 9
Real Madrid-PSG
Manchester City-Sporting
March, 15th
Ajax-Benfica
Manchester United-Athletic
March 16
Lille-Chelsea
Juventus-Villarreal