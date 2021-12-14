Calendar and schedules of the knockout stages of the Champions League after repeating the draw

UEFA indicated a software error to give effect to the repetition of the draw

December 13, 2021 19:16 hs

After the embarrassing incident at the beginning of the day on Monday in the draw carried out in Nyon, Switzerland, UEFA published what would be the dates of the knockout crosses for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

In four weeks, 16 teams will be contesting the knockout phase of the European competition. The first leg matches will be on February 15, 16, 22 and 23; the return, March 8, 9, 15 and 16, all games will be played at 9:00 p.m.

For this edition there is a surprise and novel incentive: The keys will be played as a crazy person and a visitor, but the goals will not count as such. For the first time in the tournament, away goals will not be counted as a double score. Teams must win both matches to qualify. In the event of a tie, there will be an extension.

Champions League round of 16 calendar

February 15

PSG-Real Madrid

Sporting-Manchester City

February 16th

Salzburg-Bayern Munich

Inter-Liverpool

February 22

Chelsea-Lille

Villarreal-Juventus

23 of February

Benfica-Ajax

Athletic-Manchester United

March 8

Bayern Munich-Salzburg

Liverpool-Inter

March 9

Real Madrid-PSG

Manchester City-Sporting

March, 15th

Ajax-Benfica

Manchester United-Athletic

March 16

Lille-Chelsea

Juventus-Villarreal