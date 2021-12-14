Camila Fernández says goodbye to her grandfather Vicente with an emotional photo; that’s how she sang to her great-granddaughter

Various members of the family of Vicente Fernandez, they have left their farewell messages for the singer known as ‘The charro of Huentitán ”.

But, without a doubt, one of the most emotional was that of his granddaughter Camila Fernandez, daughter of Alejandro Fernandez, who shared a series of photos and an unpublished video of Chente singing to his great-granddaughter Cayetana.

In the first publication, Camila shared three images with her grandfather, in which they looked very happy. In addition, the publication was accompanied by the phrase “Heaven is celebrating.” This post currently has more than 14 thousand likes and thousands of comments where his followers offer their condolences.

Vicente Fernádez singing to his great-granddaughter

Subsequently, Camila Fernandez shared an unpublished video of Vicente Fernández with his great-granddaughter. In the description of the publication you can read: “You don’t die because you live in your people, in your children, in your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, and your music forever. Thank you thank you thank you”.

In the video you can see how Vicente Fernandez He showed his affection to his great-granddaughter Cayetana. The interpreter can also be seen singing to Cayetana, while he was in his stroller.

“Pretty girl, that is why before God I promise you that I will never forget you”, you can hear her sing Don Vicente Fernández.

The publication currently already has more than 119 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments such as that of the actor and host Omar chaparro who wrote “How beautiful, my condolences Cami.”

