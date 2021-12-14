Cardiovascular risk requires collaborative work

Esteban Jodar, coordinator of the 3rd ed. of the Annual Review of Congresses (ARC) at RCV.

On February 4 and 5, Luzán 5 Health Consulting organizes the 3rd ed. of the Annual Review of Congresses (ARC) in CVR, in which the novelties presented in the last year on cardiovascular risk are reviewed. Dr. Esteban Jodar, coordinator of the meeting, reveals to Medical Writing All the details.

What news does the 3rd edition of the ARC on Cardiovascular Risk bring?

After a second virtual edition attended by more than 300 professionals, we return to the face-to-face format and touch on hot topics such as cardiorenal insufficiency and its new treatments; anticoagulation and its benefits in the indicated cases, and the possibility of greater control of other risk factors such as hyperlipidemia or diabesity. After a few brief presentations of how knowledge was before 2021, we will review the most important advances in these fields.

This is one of the few multidisciplinary meetings in which the research carried out in the last year is debated: what does this mean for the doctor and its updating?

Cardiovascular risk has many facets and is approached from different specialties; That is why it is necessary for us to share our concerns, knowledge and solutions to also benefit the patient from different views of medicine. The multidisciplinary approach is key.

What congresses are going to be reviewed?

We will review the main conferences related to cardiovascular risk, such as those of the ADA (American Diabetes Association), EASD (European Association of the Study of Diabetes) and ESC (European Society of Cardiology), among others.

You define an ARC as a “science concentrate.” In the case of the ARC in Cardiovascular Risk, has it been difficult to achieve this “concentrate” or have you noticed that the pandemic has hampered progress in this area?

Fortunately, the pandemic has not stopped science and we have had thousands of non-face-to-face meetings to share knowledge. In the fields that I have mentioned, they are many and very interesting and, above all, with repercussions on patients.

What topics will be addressed in this new edition and with what specialists?

We will have some of the best internists, cardiologists, nephrologists, endocrinologists or emergency physicians in the country, who will give us clues on how to improve the prognosis and treatment of kidney and heart failure, atrial fibrillation or hypercoagulability, obesity and diabetes and hyperlipidemia with new indications, new drugs and other novelties.

In this third edition, the debate format will be strengthened: do you think that the pandemic and the restrictions on holding face-to-face congresses make such a format even more necessary?

Absolutely, it is time to go from 2D to 3D, live obviously the relationship is more interactive. This type of meeting encourages collaborative work between specialists, brings together specialties and levels of care… Events such as the ARC in CVR are essential to improve patient care and certainty in daily clinical activity.