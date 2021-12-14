Cardometabolic Medicine Identifies Habits to Prevent Disease | Trends

One of the main causes of death worldwide derives from cardiometabolic diseases, which are related to obesity, overweight and diabetes. Although, there are already different medical specialties that treat each of them, cardiometabolic medicine It is beginning to be a futuristic trend that could change your outlook thanks to the fact that it addresses them in their entirety and determines in advance the healthy habits that the patient should follow to take care of their health, regardless of age, race or gender.

For 2015, the last year for which data on the matter have been published, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, which represented 31% of all registered deaths in the world.

A fact that was presented, taking into account that these diseases are the cause of at least 12 different types of death and six of them due to diabetes mellitus. In addition to the fact that several experts have pointed out that they trigger other complications, such as blindness, neuropathy, heart disease, cerebral vascular events, heart attacks, among other things.

For the diabetologist Luis Velásquez, who is an expert in cardiometabolic health, this could be the medicine of the future, since it is in charge of the predictive study of cardiovascular and metabolic problems. That is to say, “It focuses on studying the genetic components, the different cardiovascular risk factors, generating a very early approach in the appearance of any disease and allowing to modify the course and natural history of the same”.

The specialist explains that this specialty seeks to intervene early in diseases such as hypertension, obesity, type two diabetes, fatty liver or patients with high cholesterol and triglycerides. But it also became a preventive medicine, which helps anyone to be healthy despite their family history or simply want to grow old in good health.

The importance of this medical specialty was demonstrated in a study conducted by the Journal of the American Heart Association, in which researchers selected 2,379 participants who had an average age of 47 years and sought to determine to what extent, combining regular exercise with a healthy diet could be the key to good future cardiometabolic health.

To do this, they asked the patients to take into account indications such as maintaining a diet rich in nutrients, emphasizing vegetables, fruit, whole grains, nuts and seeds.In addition to consuming a limited amount of lean meat, poultry, and eggs. Also, they had to practice a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of high intensity exercise during the week.

In the end, only 28% of middle-aged adults followed all the recommendations and 47% made the decision to follow one of the two indications. The research concluded that for the former, following these guidelines decreased the development of metabolic syndromes by 65%, while those who only followed the exercise instructions their percentage decreased by 51%, and for those who took the dietary guidelines it was 33% .

Therefore, Velásquez highlights that what most affects our cardiovascular health is the sum of different risk factors such as: sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits such as high consumption of refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, foods rich in sodium, packaged and canned products, soft drinks or sugary drinks, but our genes can also influence this process.

“All these risk factors lead to a common denominator and that is the alteration of our arteries”. And added that, “We must not forget that we all have a chronological and a biological age. The first occurs from the moment we are born and the other is determined by the age of our arteries, this means that if most of these risk factors are present they can alter the structure and functionality of our arteries, resulting in accelerated vascular aging that may lead to cardiovascular and metabolic risk in the future ”.

In Colombia it is not a minor issue, since the most recent data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) revealed that 55,000 deaths were caused by cardiovascular diseases for 2019.

Currently, the diabetologist points out that if the disease is already established, a precision approach based on the metabolism and genes of each person can be carried out. In addition, there are already specialized tests that can measure the body’s metabolic performance over time, find out if it has a vitamin or mineral deficiency, and determine what type of exercise is best for each person.