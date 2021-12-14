Carolina Ramírez: what she likes least about Buenos Aires, her new home | The queen of flow | Netflix soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

What does ____ like Carolina Ramirez? The 38-year-old Colombian actress is in one of the best of her career. Not only did she surprise with her work in “La hija del mariachi”, but now she has become “La reina del flow”, the successful series that has triumphed on Netflix and internationally. Her role as Yeimy Montoya has established her as the artist of the moment. Now, together with her husband Mariano Bacaleinik, she has moved to Buenos Aires, a city she adores, but which also has something in particular that she dislikes.

The way of the also dancer started in 2002, with the role of Lila in the program “Jack The Alarm Clock”, A children’s show that aired on weekends. In this way, he began to earn a name.

At par, Ramirez he also did theater, one of his great passions. But television has been the space where it has gained the most prominence. Thus, he began to stand out in projects of the RCN Channel, Snail Television Y Telemundo.

Currently, he was part of “Gross, nothing“, What Hannah larrea, through the streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video. But, without a doubt, his role as the queen of flow It has left it in a privileged position and a much more attractive promise for the future than before.

The last season of “La reina del flow” premiered on September 10, 2021 (Photo: “La reina del flow” / Instagram)

WHAT DOES CAROLINA RAMÍREZ NOT LIKE ABOUT LIVING IN BUENOS AIRES?

Carolina Ramirez, the protagonist of “The queen of flow”, Has moved to Buenos Aires with her husband Mariano Bacaleinik and he said that what he hates most is that he finds a lot of dog excrement not raised by people.

“In 14 years of relationship with Mariano, I have seen the city progress. That doesn’t happen much in other cities in Latin America. What I like the least is that there is a lot of sh … dog out there. I find it terrible that people don’t pick up the poop “said the artist in an interview with Clarion.

She added that she does not feel foreign in Argentina and that he is getting used to many typical activities of the country. “I’ve already adopted the asado, I like mate, I don’t like it, I have a sensitive stomach, but what happens around him with the family seems cool to me. And I already have the heap in me. There is family here, I don’t feel like I don’t belong here. I don’t feel like a stranger “added to the aforementioned medium.

Carolina Ramírez in the role of Yeimy Montoya (Photo: La reina del flow / Instagram)

WHO IS CAROLINA RAMÍREZ?

The actress Carolina Ramirez Quintero, was born on June 20, 1983, in the town of Cali, in the Cauca Valley (Colombia). She is currently known for being a great actress and having great knowledge in the world of dance, especially ballet.

His great talent for acting made it possible for him to work in one of the most watched children’s programs in his country in 2002. She also played Lila, one of the main characters in “Awakened Jackr ”. This was a reality show on Saturdays and Sundays.

In 2004 she was invited to participate in the telenovela “Seventh Gate“Which was broadcast on the” Caracol TV “channel. There she played Jenny Candela.

His greatest recognition would come between 2006 to 2008 when he was part of the telenovela “The Mariachi’s daughter “ where she was able to consolidate her acting career.

Over the years he also participated in other productions such as “La Pola”, “The Capo“,” Investigative unit “; “Until silver do us part”, “Murderous women”, among others.

WHO IS CAROLINA RAMÍREZ’S HUSBAND FROM “LA REINA DEL FLOW”?

Mariano Bacaleinik He is an entrepreneur, although he has also been a theater producer. He has produced works such as’Burundanga‘, where Carolina Ramírez and’ Toc Toc ‘were participating. Another fact about the mysterious heartthrob is that the interpreter takes almost 14 years apart. “The first time I looked into her eyes, I already lost the year”the Argentine enthusiastically said about the actress.

Recently, Carolina Ramírez, recognized for her performances in “La Hija del Mariachi” and “The Pola”, He had to react on his social networks to the comments that said that BacaleinikHe was much older than her, because “he looked like your father” or “your grandfather”. It should be noted that Ramírez met her husband today in the city of Cartagena de Indias.

“Excuse the question, but is his father, he looks too old to be your partner”, “Love has no age or country, congratulations for many years together”, “You don’t seem very happy.”, “How beautiful with his grandfather”, “What beauties, I love you”, “May God and the universe bless you all your life”, were some of the comments made to the actress.

“THE QUEEN OF FLOW”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

The short answer is no. At least, that’s what the creators and stars of the International Emmy-winning telenovela have pointed out so far. However, fan pressure may change the picture.

In accordance with Carolina Ramirez, the actress who plays Yeimy Montoya, the show has reached its final stage. When a follower asked him to do more seasons of “The queen of flow“As if it were” Friends, “the 37-year-old actress answered bluntly:

“‘Friends’ is a comedy. This dramonon is unstoppable for the longest time. Yeimy ran out of 7 lives”, He indicated.

The first season of “The queen of flow”Gave a fitting closure to Yeimy Montoya’s fighting story, as he managed to prove his innocence, caught those guilty of his tragedies, recovered his son and left his revenge and hatred behind to start a new life. However, due to the international success of the soap opera, a second installment emerged.

To continue the drama of Yeimy, it was necessary to free Charly and embark on his path of redemption, in addition, they “revived” the villain of the first season and rekindled Yeimy’s hatred for the father of his son, which in a way is a setback for the protagonist.

In fact, Carolina Ramírez herself did not agree with the ending of “The queen of flow”. “It would have changed a lot of things, but the story was not mine. The only thing I knew was that Manín was going to revive, but it never occurred to me in my life that they were going to compensate Charly“Said the actress on her Instagram account.

Therefore, everything seems to indicate that there will be no third season of “The queen of flow“, So the only thing fans could hope for is the second season of the Mexican adaptation,”The queen is me”.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE END TO YEIMY MONTOYA?

In the second season of “The queen of flow“Yeimy Montoya proved that she has ‘7 Lives’, as she survived all the attacks from her enemies, including the attack that left her bedridden for several weeks and caused her to lose her voice temporarily.

When she decided to give herself another chance with Charly, Juancho fired her from Surround Vibes, so the singer and producer accepted a proposal from Mike Rivera, but things ended badly and the owner of Gray Shark also declared war on her.

After getting rid of Manín, who was killed by Ligia in legitimate defense, Yeimy Montoya still had to face Titano, the Dúver Cruz employee who sought to avenge the death of his brother Lucio.

After escaping from prison, Titano kidnapped Erick and Irma to get to Yeimy, but did not achieve his mission thanks to the intervention of Charly, Juancho and the police. Although he had one less enemy, “The queen of flow“She couldn’t be calm, since Mike Rivera threatened to destroy her … If you want to know more about the protagonist’s fate, CLICK HERE.

