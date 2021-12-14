Champions League: the memes and jokes that left the draw error

Social networks abound mocking memes and comments for him UEFA Champions League draw, which it had to be repeated this Monday due to a “software bug”.

“Following a technical problem with the software from a third-party service provider, who instructs officers on which teams are eligible to play with each other, there was a material error in the draw of the knockout stages of the Champions League ”, UEFA explained.

During the draw irregularities occurred. For example, when it came out the Villarreal appeared as a possible rival Manchester United, team that already faced in group stage. The same situation arose with the draw for the Atlético de Madrid, where they included to Liverpool.

Initially, Real Madrid had to face Benfica being the first team that came out in the bolilleros. Now he will play the eighth against him PSG of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé.

Champions League draw memes

“Due to a technical problem with the software there was an error in the Champions League draw so it will be repeated” The problem with the software: pic.twitter.com/LFYoaGcF1c– Yoog (@ Supertramp9713) December 13, 2021

