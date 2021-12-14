Champions today: Sergio Ramos’ reaction before Psg vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos said on Monday that he would have liked the Champions League draw not to have matched his current team, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, in which he was captain and played 16 seasons.

“I have found out while at home. United was cool as a match, but the draw was not valid, it has happened and it is what it is. We have had Madrid. It is a mixture of sensations. I would have liked not to have that confrontation, but coming home is very joyful on a sentimental level. Here I have lived the best years of my life ”, he said at the presentation of his gym ‘Sergio Ramos by John Reed’, located in Moncloa (Madrid).

“Coming home to a farewell that I did not have due to Covid-19 is very special. I would have liked it to be otherwise, but I am going to defend my team to the death, “he said. “Fate is very capricious. I wish we had gotten another team. You know the love I have for Madrid and the fans and that will never change. I have to face the present, I play for PSG and I have to defend my team and I will do everything possible to try to make it through the tie. They are a very tough opponent, Madrid are going through a great moment. We’ll see what happens because there is still time for the game, “he added.

The other recurring theme of the press conference was his physical condition, having only been able to play 90 minutes this season. “I am happy after a few hard months due to the injury and not being able to be with the team and such a big change in a new club and a new city. I am very calm and totally adapted to the city. Finally feeling good after playing the first game, ”he said.

“Giving a bit of normalcy back to work. Recovering well from that game because after so many months the body becomes a bit unaccustomed. Happy to feel good again and follow a plan established by the coaching staff and coaches. Glad to go home, “he added.

Sergio Ramos recounted how these months have been away from the pitch: “It has been tough. And different from what I have experienced throughout my career. I have been lucky enough to play for many years. Injuries had respected me throughout my career and now it’s my turn. Feeling like a player again, feeling good again… ”, he declared.

“The things that hurt us the most are the ones that affect us the most. It teaches you that life has those kinds of moments, but they are learnings that we have to go through. It’s a negative part of my life, but it shows you who I really was. When I returned to play I did not want the game to end because it was to feel like myself again and perform at the highest level. I am proud and in life, when you dedicate yourself body and soul to something, the results come. There will be Ramos for a while ”, he assured.

The former Real Madrid captain shunned the question about whether people from the club have supported him during this time: “It is something very individual. Sometimes it’s good to hit the bottom again after so many good times. I have not been surprised because I have always had a very close and very faithful circle. The rest is something that does not depend on me, but I can choose the team that I want to have around me and it has been strengthened, as a friendship and as a team. I have had a bad time, but it has been worth it ”, he replied.

On Real Madrid, he commented: “Whenever I can, I watch Madrid games with special affection and the Spanish League in general. Vinicius was already promising in recent years, but today he is a reality and a great player where Madrid begins to dedicate the game to him. He is going to be a key piece in the coming years of Madrid and I am happy that he performs at that level. That they have that margin in the league is a good sign, they are in a good moment and I see them as very solid defensively ”.

He also assured that, due to the rumors that continue to link Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, he would like him to continue by his side at PSG. “I would not like (to see him in Madrid). I like to be surrounded by the best players and Mbappé is a key piece in the current PSG and in the future. It is not known what could happen, but I want Kylian in my team ”, he stressed.

Regarding his new project, the ‘Sergio Ramos by John Reed’ gym, which will open its doors on January 18, he commented that he has reflected many things in his life in the design.

“This special space makes you come to train happy and that is achieved thanks to the fact that it is a different and beautiful setting. It has a different design that catches your attention and makes you very comfortable. I have been involved down to the smallest detail. In any corner my passions are reflected. Everything has a very endearing, loving and special meaning for me, ”he said.

EFE