Chayanne puts on a tremendous party for his daughter’s birthday

This past December 11, Isadora Figueroa, daughter from the singer Chayanne turned 21 years of life and celebrated in style, with his family.

And is that the Puerto Rican did not hesitate throw a tremendous party to celebrate the youngest of her two children; even, He was in the front row to help her blow out the candles and even danced with her.

The The theme of the event was’ Las Vegas‘and there was even a live group and a batucada to animate the traditional mañanitas, which were not only sung by his famous parents and brother, but also by celebrities like Lele pons, who is the young woman’s cousin.

It was precisely the influencer and singer, who published some videos of Chayanne’s daughter while she was enjoying her birthday cake with the iinterpreter of ‘Torero’ aside and moved almost to tears.

For her part, the celebrant looked spectacular in a shiny and fitted pink dress, which completely highlighted her figure; so much so that in one of the young woman’s publications the compliments rained down and there were those who called Chayanne the father-in-law of Latin America.

