Checo Pérez: Chivas or Atlas? F1 driver has a favorite

The F1 driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez He has a favorite team in Mexican soccer and that is the Eagles of America. However, it is already known which of the two Guadalajara in the First Division is the one he chooses between Atlas and Chivas.

“Checo” Pérez ended his first year with the Red Bull team on Sunday, finishing fourth in the drivers’ championship with 190 points, the best of his F1 career. A day later, the Jalisco took advantage of his social networks to leave a message on Twitter to the team that finished as champion of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, which has unleashed reactions of all kinds, since assured that Atlas has always been his second team.

TWITTER



On his Twitter account, “Checo” Pérez wrote: “@AtlasFC have always been my second team !!!! I am happy for you and all your fans, as I would have liked to see Jalisco in that final !!!! You deserve it. Up Jalisco !!!!!!!! “.

On Sunday, hours after an exciting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which the Dutchman Max Verstappen finally won the last lap and was crowned world champion, Atlas beat León on penalties and ended a 70-year drought without a title. Many athletes, including “Checo” Pérez, have expressed their congratulations, dedicating emotional messages to the team and to their fans.

