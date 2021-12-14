Chivas’ shameful ‘congratulations’ to Atlas. Even her hobby rejects her

Photo: Getty Images

The Atlas Fútbol Club, from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is one of the oldest in Mexican soccer. It was founded in 1916 and only had one league title, which they won in the 1950 -1951 season in which they managed to remain in the first position of the general table. For this reason, the new championship they obtained on December 12 was very special for the club and its fans.

However, their home rivals, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, apparently downplayed the victory of the rojinegros, since they sent them a congratulation on social networks that seems more like a joke.

It was with a single image in which is the Chivas logo and the message “congratulations” with which they tried to congratulate those led by Diego Cocca, but it contains a detail: they put the silhouettes of 12 trophies, those that the herd has won , and they only filled out two, the ones obtained by the Atlas.

The gesture was so regrettable that even the fans of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara reproached it, like the Twitter user @Albert_world: “no ma $% & I’m from Chivas by birth and I’m not amused, worry about being better at instead of wanting to criticize. Today even the Atlas is better than Chivas, even if it hurts. But it seems that nothing else hurts the fan because you are worth mothers ”.

“I am Chiva to die, but I disapprove of this, be quiet gentlemen: as sporting rivals and as humans, we must also know how to recognize the victories of others and more importantly, take this as a lesson in humility and put to work to regain greatness of the institution ”, expressed @ MD_H0_DrAaronFC /

Members of the specialized press also regretted what happened, such as Francisco Javier González, the editorial director of Televisa’s TUDN, who wrote: “acknowledging the opponent’s victory is great… unless it is done very badly. Chivas has lost prominence. And also class ”.

Rodolfo Landeros, from Fox Sports, commented: “When you want ‘everything to be about you.’ The tweet is not even embarrassing. It is simply a lack of greatness, plus their current situation does not help them at all. Pity. They saw themselves as a small team ”.

The journalist Raúl Guzmán attacked the Chivas team: “I think that in moments like this, we would be quiet, we would look prettier”, and in his account he continued: “It may be that the sports decisions in Chivas are linked to austerity, that can be understood, but the lack of class shown in yesterday’s tweet ‘congratulating’ the Atlas, has nothing to do with it. I think it is time for a profound review of the institution’s values ​​”.

Alfredo Tame, also from TUDN, criticized the ‘sacred flock’: “ah, but we managed to have a lot of interactions and ‘divert’ attention from the Atlas championship … I insist and will insist, the reflection of what Chivas is today and what it is not. he deserves his hobby ”.

Enrique Garay also regretted the message: “it had to be the Chivas. Did anyone expect something different? They are the classic drunk who goes to a party where he was not invited, insults everyone, eats for free, falls to the floor on the dance floor, and then leaves because he is offended. Null class of the directive. What a shame Amaury Vergara ”.

More journalists, influencers and fans criticized the peculiar congratulations of the Chivas:

