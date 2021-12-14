Chivas signs Barcelona’s physical trainer, Jaume Bartrés

Editorial Mediotiempo

Signing culé! Chivas announced the arrival of Jaume Bartrés as their new physical trainer, after passing through Barcelona as part of the Ronald Koeman’s coaching staff, who was fired from the Blaugrana club on October 27.

“The Directorate of Sports Sciences, headed by Doctor Jaime Figueroa, reports that adds Jaume Bartrés to his work team, who will act as physical trainer of the First Team from the Closing Tournament 2022, “says the Herd in the statement.

The experienced Physical Trainer, Jaume Bartrés, will be part of our coaching staff for the Clausura 2022. Learn more about his career ⬇️https: //t.co/GTI58vvmci – CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 12, 2021

Who is Jaume Bartrés?

Jaume Bartrés is 51 years old and of Spanish nationality. His experience in soccer in his country covers almost 15 years as a physical trainer at Espanyol, both from the first team and the Basic Forces, plus one year on Koeman’s coaching staff with Barcelona as responsible for workloads and data analysis obtained through GPS technology.

Bartrés too worked two years with Al Wahda of the Arab League and for the last five years he has worked with the Qatari Soccer Federation, preparing the national teams. Furthermore, it is individual coach of different players of the Spanish League and the Premier League.

“Jaume Bartrés has a UEFA license and has credentials as a coach and as a physical trainer, in addition to being a specialist in Spanish soccer methodology, in the injury prevention protocol, in new technologies for the optimization of workloads and functional work of strength and power“says the rojiblanco statement.

Excited to arrive in Chivas

“I am very excited to come to this great club historical, how many followers he has and it is an honor that he can develop my professional and human part in this institution, I hope to meet expectations, learn and contribute everything I can on my part, I really want to join the Pretempotrada“, expressed Bartrés upon his arrival at the Flock.