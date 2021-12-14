Christian Tabó rejected the Rayados and the negotiation with Cruz Azul is reactivated

Already confirmed the first seven casualties of Cruz Azul for the second part of the preseason, in Cancun, the cement board began to analyze the possible signings ahead of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. The team traveled to Quintana Roo this morning and they are ready for seven days on the beach.

There are several names that the Machine has probed, but at the moment there are no closed reinforcements for the team led by Juan Reynoso. However, everything indicates that the first players to join the squad will be defined in the coming days., because the higher ups are already working on it.

Christian Tabó, Uruguayan winger who plays for Puebla, is the new name that is one signing away from reaching Cruz Azul. The celestial ones sounded him weeks ago, but everything stalled because the Rayados de Monterrey entered the negotiation and offered for his pass. However, talks with the royals stalled at the last minute.

This Tuesday, Tabó is still in the city of Puebla because he rejected the Gang’s offer, and the high command of the Machine took advantage of sending him an offer that is to his liking, which also made him postpone his imminent signing for the team directed by Javier Aguirre. He is currently one signing away from reaching the club.

“In fact, the Rayados and the Tabó environment were already negotiating the contract conditions since there was already an agreement between the directives for the pass, but now Cruz Azul has entered the bidding. Note that right now Rayados and Cruz Azul look with the same possibilities of taking the Uruguayan, who you will have the last word to choose your destination and that you will decide based on economic and sporting conditions“, César Luis Merlo explained in AM.