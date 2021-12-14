Clideba launches a pioneering physical medicine and rehabilitation unit

Quirón Salud Clideba has launched a pioneering physical medicine and rehabilitation unit in Extremadura, which incorporates the latest technological advances in various disciplines with the aim of providing value and quality to those patients who have suffered an eventuality that generates disability and pain in their day-to-day life.

Dr. Javier Cotrina Martínez, head of this unit explains this new service offers anyone affected by an injury, illness or surgical intervention the opportunity to recover in the fastest and most complete way their functional capacity. Thus, he adds that Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation “is a medical specialty with a real boom in recent years, which has required its professionals to take a quality leap in terms of specialized training in technology and regenerative medicine with a view to improving the health of their patients ”. In the case of the Quirónsalud Clideba unit, “we are specialists in Regenerative and Interventional Medicine, having high-end ultrasound machines with which we perform all treatments on our patients, in order to greatly improve precision”. In this unit, highlighted by Dr. Cotrina, “humanism and science go hand in hand” since it offers “a personalized treatment, close to the patient, with the latest technology and constant updating of its professionals to offer the population of Extremadura the same options of treatment that exist in cities like Seville, Madrid and Barcelona without having to travel ”.

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit offers numerous services, as it includes up to seven different units. This is the case of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit, which includes professionals from the Fernández de Soria Heart Center, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation team, a physiotherapist who is an expert in Cardiac Rehabilitation and a psychologist.

The cardiologist Elduayen Gragera, from the Fernández de Soria Heart Center, points out that “the fundamental objective of the Cardiac Rehabilitation programs is to improve the quality of life of patients, and if possible to improve the prognosis.” In this sense, he points out that clinical studies show that it is possible when working with a multidisciplinary approach, despite which in Spain only 3% of possible patients are rehabilitated.

Thus, these treatments -which are designed individually- are especially indicated for patients who have suffered a cardiac event (myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, heart failure and others) in order to return to the patients the maximum physical possibilities and mental, so that a normal life can be recovered from the social, family and professional point of view. At the same time, cardiac mortality is reduced.

The Interventional Rehabilitation Unit is a pioneer in the region, in which the latest advances in biological and regenerative medicine are applied (application of platelet-rich plasma (PRP), autologous serum rich in Cytokines (QREM), last generation hyaluronic acid, peripheral nerve blocks, botulinum toxin for chronic bruxism and pulsed radiofrequency) guided with ultrasound to maximize their efficacy.

Another novelty is the Neurological Rehabilitation Unit, which focuses on patients who have suffered cerebrovascular accidents (ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke) or who suffer sequelae of pathologies of any kind in the Central Nervous System.

A Lymphedema unit has also been launched. Dr. Cotrina recalls that “all women who have suffered breast cancer and who have had lymph nodes removed should be periodically evaluated in the rehabilitation doctor’s office to have a close control of lymphedema.”

Likewise, the Musculoskeletal Pain unit (for pathologies of degenerative or traumatic origin), the Amputee Rehabilitation unit and the Child Rehabilitation unit for orthopedic disorders in childhood (hip dysplasias, plagiocephaly, congenital muscular torticollis, scoliosis) are already available. , growth pathologies, among others).