Club América is already working on the departure of Sebastián Córdova to another Liga MX team

Sebastian Cordova He is one of the players who does not enter into the plans of the America club Facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament due to his poor football performance in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, so the team board, headed by the sports president Santiago Banos, works to accommodate him in some squad of the MX League.

At first there was talk through social networks that he could become a new soccer player of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara; However, in the last week the negotiations fell, so that all of the Tigers, at the request of Miguel Herrera, who knows the Mexican midfielder perfectly.

And it is that the squad of San nicolas de los heros, New Lion, seeks to cover the exit of Leo Fernandez, who apparently will return to the Red Devils of Toluca, entity with whom he has done better in Mexico. According to information from the ESPN sports network, Mauricio Culebro, sports president of the team Feline, has started chatting with the 24-year-old player.

Even said source affirms that the Tigers have everything on track with Sebastián Córdova for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, in which, like the Eagles, they are obliged to win the championship as it occurs after failing in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, otherwise, the projects of both institutions will begin to generate doubts.

His numbers with Club América

It is worth mentioning that Sebastián Córdova is considered one of the great promises of Aztec football. With Club América he has scored 16 goals and distributed 8 assists in 99 official matches. Meanwhile, with the Mexican National Team U23 was a fundamental piece in obtaining the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.